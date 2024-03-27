Mass iftar at Al Oswah Al Hasanah Mosque in Sharjah.

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 7:07 AM

A cherished tradition unfolds each evening during Ramadan in the courtyard of Al Oswah Al Hasanah Mosque in Sharjah. Here, a group of Emiratis, supported by the local community, come together to offer iftar meals to those observing the fast.

For the past two years, this dedicated team of volunteers have selflessly devoted their time to organising and preparing iftar meals in front of Al Oswah Al Hasanah Mosque. Without any financial compensation, they diligently set up the space and make everyone feel welcome.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Abdulla Al Jumairi, one of the Emiratis organising this iftar, explained, "This marks our second year here; previously, we conducted these gatherings in our old neighbourhood. We formed the habit of ending our fast at the mosque with our parents during our youth. Passing it down from generation to generation, today, we impart these traditions to the younger members of our community."

Abdulla Al Jumairi

Talking about his commitment to attending the gathering daily during Ramadan and foregoing iftar at home with family, he said, "We are never tired of coming here. This is voluntary, and it's our duty to contribute to our country through volunteering."

Expats from different countries join daily to participate in the mass iftar and help. Jaan from Pakistan shared, "When I first witnessed this event two years ago, I was thrilled to see such a heartwarming initiative, prompting me to return daily during Ramadan to lend a hand."

Jaan

Additionally, individuals from the local community, spanning different age groups, engage by aiding in meal preparation and contributing their dishes to share.

The spirit of togetherness extends to delivery riders, workers, and passersby on the street. They are welcome to join in ending their fast at this communal gathering — families, with parents and children alike.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the generosity shown to them during Ramadan and through this collective effort, leaving a lasting impression on all who participated.

Sajid Hussain from Pakistan expressed his happiness and said, "I come here daily; they give us food for iftar, and this is not something new in the UAE."

Abdullah Al Jumairi mentioned that they eat iftar with them every day and explained, "These are our brothers who work with us, and most of them know me personally. We pray in the same mosque; they work for us in our homes or for our neighbours."

He added: "As Sheikh Sultan, the ruler of Sharjah, said, we must not make them feel estranged, and we must teach our children and the next generation these traditions and customs."

ALSO READ: