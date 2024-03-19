Lonely Ramadan for UAE expats: From missing mum's food to sharing iftar, residents long for families

Published: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 7:47 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Mar 2024, 8:12 PM

It has been six years since Ahmed Elnadi moved to the UAE. Since then, the 29-year-old Egyptian expat hasn't had the opportunity to spend Ramadan with his family.

Feeling homesick, Ahmed lamented, "I'm extremely sad, more than you can imagine." He explains that he either ends his fast alone in his apartment or eats iftar with friends to experience a semblance of Ramadan.

Talking to Khaleej Times, Ahmed got nostalgic, missing the joy of walking around and drinking coffee in the Al Hussein area in Egypt with his friends after Taraweeh prayers.

The holy month is traditionally marked by family gatherings and shared meals. However, many expats who travel to the country for work or to earn a living often find themselves alone and far from their loved ones. Trying to establish a new routine and create a sense of community, these individuals face the challenges of observing Ramadan without their families.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ahmed has become accustomed to this loneliness during this time of the year, to the point where he doesn't savour the taste of food anymore. He has gotten used to ordering his meals. "I don't taste the food anymore. I come back from work and take a nap, and sometimes I even wake up after iftar because I have no one to wake me up."

Ramadan

Ammer Afaq, a 24-year-old filmmaker from Pakistan, misses his mother's love and her iftar food the most during Ramadan.

Having been in the UAE for six months, this is Ahmed's first time spending Ramadan away from his family. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "Ramadan feels like a whole new chapter for me. It's not just Ramadan away from home; it's Ramadan away from being loved, from good home-cooked food, and from friendships. This Ramadan feels opposite to my previous ones."

Managing suhoor and iftar timings is the most challenging part for this filmmaker due to his job. He juggles his sleep, work, meals, and prayers all alone. However, living alone has brought him closer to his faith. Ahmed spends most of his time alone in the mosque, praying Salah and reciting the Quran. This spiritual practice provides him solace and a sense that he is not alone. "Someone is always holding me; trust me, this feeling gives me life," he said.

Farah

Embarking on a culinary journey

Farah, an Egyptian/Palestinian expat, has been a Dubai resident for four years. Being away from her family during Ramadan hits her differently. As someone with a rich cultural heritage, the absence of cosy family iftars makes her feel lonely.

Embracing Ramadan in a new land as an expat, the 32-year-old sees it as an opportunity to embark on a culinary adventure. Exploring diverse meal options from various cultures adds excitement to her experience. By synchronising meal times and immersing herself in local customs, she feels like she is uncovering hidden gems, each adding depth and colour to this unique cultural tapestry.

Reflecting on what she misses most about Ramadan with her family, Farah shared, "The experience of ending fast together is what I yearn for the most. The laughter, bonding, and sense of togetherness during iftar create a special atmosphere that leaves a deep longing within me."

Creating a sense of community

Sarah Patel

Sarah Patel, a 32-year-old expat from Malaysia, also finds herself spending Ramadan away from her family since moving to the UAE three years ago. Being away from her loved ones during this holy month has brought mixed emotions. Sarah explained, "Ramadan has always been a time of togetherness and deep spiritual connection within my family. It's difficult to be away from them during this special time."

Sarah has joined local expat groups and attended Ramadan events organised by mosques and community centres to recreate a sense of community. She has made new friends from various backgrounds who share her experience of being away from home during Ramadan.

As these expats navigate Ramadan away from their families, they find solace in their faith, the support of friends, and the power of technology to bridge the gap between loved ones.

ALSO READ: