From Fanous to Cannons: Unique Ramadan traditions around the world

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 5:13 PM

Experience the vibrant tapestry of Ramadan traditions across the globe, where diverse cultures weave unique rituals into the fabric of this sacred month. From the enchanting Fanous lanterns in Egypt to the cannon firing tradition in Bosnia and Herzegovina, each custom carries deep cultural significance.

Fanous tradition

Every year, Egyptian’s usher in Ramadan with the vibrant display of fanous, colourful lanterns symbolising unity and joy. Rooted in history, these lanterns, although more cultural than religious, hold deep spiritual significance, with the origins of the most famous version tied to the Fatimid Dynasty.

Cannon firing:

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the breaking of the fast during Ramadan is marked by a unique tradition of firing centuries-old cannons. Passed down through generations, these cannons hold historical significance and are a spectacle for locals who gather for picnics, cheering as the cannons are fired.

Chaand raat

The last night of Ramadan, known as Chaand Raat, transforms the streets of South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, India and Pakistan into a celebration of sweets and traditions. Women indulge in buying matching bangles and adorning their hands with henna, creating a festive atmosphere that has become a long-standing practice in the region.

Mheibes tradition

Post-Iftar, Iraqi men engage in the traditional game of Mheibes, a game activity involving strategy and cunning. Two groups compete to find hidden rings, relying on subtle body movements to uncover the clever hiders.

Nafar activities

In Morocco, the arrival of the nafar, traditional messengers dressed in distinctive attire, signals the start of dawn during Ramadan. Going back to the seventh century, these messengers blow trumpets in the streets to wake people up for suhoor, bringing a unique touch to pre-dawn rituals.

Ballad singing by Roma muslims

The Roma Muslim community in Albania, with roots dating back to the Ottoman Empire, celebrates Ramadan with traditional songs played on the lodra, a handmade cylindrical drum. As part of iftar celebrations, these drummers are often invited into Muslim homes to play enchanting ballads that have been a cherished tradition for over a century.

Drummers in Turkey

In Turkey during Ramadan, a unique tradition dating back to the Ottoman Empire persists – the awakening of fasting individuals to the rhythmic beats of drums for suhoor. Over 2,000 drummers clad in traditional Ottoman attire, complete with fezzes and vests adorned with motifs, roam the streets with their Turkish double-headed drums, unifying communities. Despite modern advancements like alarm clocks, this cherished practice endures, with officials introducing a membership card to instil pride in drummers and encourage the continuation of this cultural tradition among the younger generation.

