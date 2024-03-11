First look: Ramadan crescent moon spotted in UAE skies

Phot: Screengrab (AstronomyCentre/X)

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM

Despite conditions being difficult for the moon sighting on Sunday, March 10, astronomers in the country announced the beginning of Ramadan in the UAE from Monday, March 11.

The country's astronomy centre released the first picture of the Ramadan crescent.

The image was taken on Monday, March 11 from Abu Dhabi's Al-Khatt Astronomical Observatory, at 10am UAE time.

The moon's distance from the sun is at time of photography was 13.0 degrees.

As per the International Astronomy Centre, residents who haven't been able to spot the moon yet, can easily spot the crescent on Monday night without any special equipment.

