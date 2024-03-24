Eid Al Fitr 2024: 6-day holiday announced for public, private sector employees in Saudi Arabia

Photo: AFP

The public and private sector employees in Saudi Arabia will get a 4-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr in April, as announced by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

On Saturday, the authorities announced that most employees would get four days off from Monday, April 8 (Ramadan 29, 1445). Since Friday and Saturday are the official weekend days in the Kingdom, Saudi residents will enjoy six consecutive days off. Employees will return to work on April 14 (Sunday).

The ministry also said that employers must adhere to what has been stipulated in the second paragraph of Article 24 of the executive regulation of the Labor Law.

Eid Al Fitr signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month that started on March 11. During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide fast from dawn till dusk, dedicating themselves to spiritual pursuits.

As per the Islamic lunar calendar, Ramadan falls on the ninth month, consisting of 354 or 355 days a year. Accordingly, Ramadan could be either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, the month that comes after Ramadan.

However, UAE residents could enjoy up to nine days off in April to celebrate Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr.

As per the list of holidays announced by the UAE government for public and private sectors, residents will get a break from Ramadan 29 till Shawwal 3 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. If Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid is on April 10. If the month lasts 29 days, the Islamic festival is on April 9.

