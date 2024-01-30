What marketers should gear up for in 2024

Companies like Amazon have been using advanced data analytics to personalise customer experiences. — AP file

Prediction is very difficult, especially if it's about the future!” The Nobel laureate Niels Bohr had famously said that.

It is that time of the year when predictions are made for the new year. Going with the spirit of what Niels had said, I will only pick up those trends that are already underway and will continue this year. Keep a sharp eye and an alert mind on these trends to strategise your competitive edge.

I expect mass customisation to become more sophisticated with AI and analytics. CMOs shall leverage Generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics to deliver hyper-personalised content and experiences across various touchpoints, catering to individual preferences and behaviour. Hyper-personalisation will remain at the forefront of marketing strategies this year. Companies like Amazon have been using advanced data analytics to personalise customer experiences. Use algorithm to analyse browsing and purchase history to offer recommendations, and significantly influence purchase decisions.

Next trend is the pervasive use of MarTech by marketers across the spectrum. AI will play an increasingly prominent role in MarTech. CMOs will harness AI for predictive analytics, chatbots, content generation, customer segmentation, and enhancing overall customer experiences. They will increasingly rely on AI-driven tools to automate repetitive tasks, optimise ad targeting, and streamline customer interactions. Chatbots, predictive analytics, and automated campaign optimisation will become more sophisticated, enhancing efficiency and customer engagement. Salesforce integrates AI capabilities into its marketing automation platform, enabling predictive lead scoring, content recommendations, and automated email marketing campaigns based on customer behaviour.

Third, with the rise of the metaverse and immersive technologies, CMOs will explore opportunities to engage audiences in virtual and augmented reality experiences. Brands will experiment with creating immersive content and advertising within these virtual worlds. The metaverse may have taken a step back last year, but is expected to emerge as a new frontier for marketing in 2024. Marketers will create virtual showrooms, events, and experiences to interact with audiences in novel ways. Nike has already dabbled in the metaverse with virtual sneaker designs and experiences. They engaged consumers by allowing them to design virtual sneakers and showcase them in AR through their app.

Fourth, the prevalence of voice-activated devices and smart assistants will continue to shape consumer behaviour. CMOs will probably look at optimising their plans for voice search SEO and invest in conversational marketing tactics to engage customers through voice-enabled interactions. Brands will focus on providing seamless and engaging voice-based interactions with customers. Domino's Pizza in the USA utilises voice search optimisation, allowing customers to order pizza through voice commands on various platforms, leveraging technology like Google Assistant and Alexa.

Albeit doubts, purpose-driven marketing and sustainaility will be the fifth major trend. Consumers are increasingly mindful of brands' values and their impact on the environment and society. CMOs will need to focus on sustainability initiatives, ethical practices, and purpose-driven campaigns, aligning the brands with causes that resonate with their customers. Brands that align with causes and demonstrate genuine commitment to social and environmental issues will find mopre grwth. Already many brands including Anthropologie and Patagonia are known for their sustainable and purpose-driven marketing.

The sixth major trend is video content dominance. Its consumption will be on the rise and CMOs will invest in various video formats including short-form videos, live streams, interactive videos, and shoppable videos to captivate audiences and drive engagement. Brands will have to focus on showing seamless paths to purchase directly from video content. Ban or boycott, TikTok has emerged as a powerful platform for shoppable video content. Brands collaborate with influencers and use TikTok's native shopping features to create engaging and shoppable video content.

In addition, there are a few more trends that might be apparent this year for CMOs to strategise on:

•Influencer marketing: CMOs will collaborate with micro-influencers, nano-influencers, and even virtual influencers, seeking authenticity and niche audience engagement.

•Data privacy and compliance: As regulations get evolved further, CMOs will prioritise compliance with regulations and focus on transparent data collection practices to earn and maintain consumer trust.

•CX/UX transformation: CMOs will place an increased emphasis on enhancing customer/user experiences across all touchpoints.

•NFTs and blockchain in marketing: Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology are expected to find applications in marketing, enabling unique ownership of digital assets, tokenised loyalty programmes, and verifiable authenticity of products.

Dr M Muneer is a Fortune-500 adviser, startup investor and co-founder of the non-profit Medici Institute for Innovation. Tweet @MuneerMuh