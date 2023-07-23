Conflict resolution and the shifting sands of time

A word of caution must go out for treating the entire region as a homogenous entity, which it is not. It cannot be expected to respond in the same vein, perceive threats similarly, and execute the same strategies

For ages, peace in the Middle East has been considered critical for global security. World powers have closely watched this restive part of the world and intervened when necessary. The region has witnessed numerous battles in which millions have lost their lives. All this has happened in pursuit and pretext of ensuring Middle East security, primarily to detrimental effect. Even the region’s peacebuilding challenge is often labeled “stabilising instability.”

It looks lopsided from a geopolitical perspective, as the region has arguably been getting too much unwanted attention. However, what transpires in one part of today’s globalised world impacts the other, more so when the term “middle” is part of a region’s nomenclature. It is almost akin to being in the eye of the storm, in the middle of a world ill at ease with its surroundings. Moreover, outsiders will further complicate matters if a region does not sort out its problems collectively.

Even if we cast the net a bit wider, much of the attention given to the Middle East would probably still be unjustified. In an ideal world, every region should be at peace with its neighbours, resolve differences, and not require unwanted outside attention. Unfortunately, this scenario has no quid pro quo, and the Middle East’s involvement in conflicts beyond its shores is not anywhere comparative.

One would argue that a region with many troubles cannot over-indulge elsewhere. In other words, there is no appetite for countries in the Middle East to influence, let alone resolve, conflicts outside its territories. This is not a cause-and-effect situation, nor does the world operate in equivalence.

While seeking equivalence, one probably needs to turn the clock back to the Dark Ages when Europe was in turmoil and the Middle East experienced significant cultural, scientific, and political developments. During this time, arts, sciences, and scholarship flourished, cities became learning centres, and scholars from various backgrounds made substantial contributions to mathematics, astronomy, medicine, philosophy, and literature.

Today, as all these disciplines become globalised, the world seems to be coming full circle. However, certain things about the Middle East have stayed the same. The region was a major hub for trade between Europe, Asia, and Africa centuries ago, and it continues to be so. It was located at the crossroads of major trade routes facilitating economic prosperity and cultural exchange. Its ancient trade routes facilitated the exchange of goods, ideas, and cultures between East and West. Its natural resources, strategic ports, and waterways have been critical for global maritime trade and shipping routes. By this yardstick, it has not received the recognition and credit it deserves.

Owing to these circumstances, the Middle East has had to contend with keeping its primary conflict resolution focus on regional conflicts in recent decades, and rightly so. Indeed, there is no need, capacity, or appetite to impose a “Middle East burden” on world affairs. However, given opportunities and circumstances, it has played its part in diplomatic mediation, humanitarian assistance, and peacekeeping operations. Its diplomatic networks have come in handy in contributing toward peace processes worldwide.

These countries have routinely extended humanitarian assistance and support to conflict and disaster-hit regions worldwide, contributing funds, resources, and aid in reconstruction efforts. Countries from this region have been at the forefront, participating in global efforts to combat terrorism, from collaboration to intelligence-sharing and conducting joint operations. Like most UN constituents, Middle Eastern countries contribute troops and resources for international peacekeeping missions.

One inference emerges that it is not the scale but the sincerity of intervention that matters, especially when it is about ensuring peace and not waging war. Of course, a publicised military intervention makes much more headlines than a quiet diplomatic effort to bring two conflicting parties or a humanitarian initiative making a difference on the ground.

Even coordinated responses to tackle terrorism are effective but thankless efforts that often have little optic value, especially since war entered our drawing rooms with the advent of mass media. The conflict resolution efforts by countries in the region also vary in their geopolitical interests, diplomatic relations, and capacities. The level and nature of involvement can differ based on the countries’ foreign policy priorities, regional dynamics, specific circumstances, and strategic considerations.

A word of caution must go out for treating the entire region as a homogenous entity, which it is not. It cannot be expected to respond in the same vein, perceive threats similarly, and execute the same strategies. It can never develop a consensus on all issues all the time. However, when a region gets routinely identified and labelled as a conflict zone where peace is a distant mirage and can only survive with outside guarantees, it makes sense to collectively devise ways to change the narrative.

