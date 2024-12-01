Australia's ban on social media for under-16 children: Are forbidden things more desirable?

Students look at their phones in Melbourne on November 28, 2024 as Australia looks to ban children under 16 from social media. AFP file

On Friday, November 29, the Australian parliament approved legislation barring children under 16 from using social media. The ban will take at least 12 months to come into effect, but there will be no exceptions.

Even with parental consent, Australia’s under-16s will be forbidden from accessing TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and more. The nation’s Communications Minister will draw up the final — and no doubt ever-expanding — list of off-limits sites.

Australian digital industry advocates representing the leading social media platforms lamented the ban as a “20th-century response to 21st-century challenges". The ban is viewed as a blunt instrument, unfit for purpose and seemingly impossible to enforce. However, it is popular with parents.

A YouGov poll suggests that 77 per cent of Australian adults support the ban. Another feature of the new regulations includes substantial penalties for social media companies not complying with the laws. This aspect enjoys even higher levels of public support – at 87 per cent.

The 'techlash' — rising public hostility toward social media platforms — has been building for some time. One factor at the heart of the negative sentiment is the seeming inability of such platforms to prevent children from being exposed to age-inappropriate and potentially harmful online experiences, from grooming and cyberbullying to health misinformation and traumatising images.

Consider the 2017 case of Molly Russell, a 14-year-old British schoolgirl who died during what a coroner called “an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content”. Molly had viewed some posts related to self-harm, which meant the social media algorithm kept recommending similar content, in many cases, posts that encouraged or glorified suicide and self-harm.

Photo: Anisa Alkunshalie

This algorithmic amplification resulted in the depressed teen’s timeline being filled with mental health misinformation and despair-inducing content that romanticised self-injurious behaviour. In the six months before her death, Molly had liked, saved or shared 2,100 posts related to depression, self-harm and suicide. Reading the coroner’s report, the most tragic of all is that Molly sent messages to many of the people who were posting about their mental health journeys and self-harm — she reached out, sharing her pain, and received zero responses.

One of the coroner’s recommendations in the Molly Russell case was to consider offering separate platforms or versions of the platform for children and adults. Another recommendation was to implement more stringent age verification measures and ensure content was age-appropriate. Not much progress has been made on either footing and similar tragedies continue to be reported.

Earlier this year, Megan Garcia brought a civil lawsuit against Character Technologies Inc. (Character.ai), alleging that the platform was complicit in her son Sewell’s death. Sewell, aged 14 at the time, took his own life. In the months preceding his death, he had become obsessed with a conversational chatbot, an artificially intelligent computer program engineered to engage in human-like discourse. Charcter.aI allows users to create their own personalised AI chatbots or to converse with bots crafted by fellow users.