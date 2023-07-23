Woman urinates on plane's floor after being stopped from using toilet for 2 hours

Video posted online shows an unidentified American woman squatting in the corner of a flight as a cabin crew films her

A woman passenger was filmed urinating on the floor of Spirit Airlines after complaining that flight attendants did not allow her to use the bathroom for two hours. A video posted online showed an African American woman squatting in the corner of a US-based airline and urinating as a flight attendant recorded her.

"07/20/2023 An African American on board a flight @SpiritAirlines urinates on the floor because she doesn't want to wait for them to open the lavatory after takeoff. The flight attendants, meanwhile, tell her she should drink water 'because your pee smells bad'," said the caption of the video. Spirit Airlines have not yet commented on the matter.

The woman yelled at the flight attendant, saying she needed to use the lavatory for two hours, but was denied. "I need to piss for two hours, you tell me you cannot, you close the doors," she tells the flight attendant filming her.

The flight attendant filming her then says she should, "Say hello to the camera for me," to which the woman says the flight attendant should 'blame yourself'.

"You can do whatever you want," she tells the flight attendant. "You can send a warrant; arresting me is better than this."

However, this isn't the first urinating incident on a plane. In 2018, a passenger on a Wizz Air flight faced a similar distressing situation. The individual was informed they couldn't use the lavatory during the plane's refuelling process. The passenger crouched down and urinated on the plane's floor, as reported by the UK's Metro.

In March 2023, an Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a US co-passenger mid-flight on an American Airlines (AA-292) flight to New Delhi from New York. The passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board.

In April 2023, an Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight was apprehended at the airport here for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger. The accused passenger was under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument as stated by the airlines staff.

In another such incident, in January 2023, an inebriated man onboard an Air India US flight urinated on a woman co-passenger, a senior citizen, seated in a business class seat. Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident that took place on November 26, 2022, when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to Delhi.

