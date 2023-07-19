Watch: TikToker says Kim Kardashian's bodysuit saved her life after she was shot four times

Angelina Wiley — a 22-year-old from Kansas City — has said that SKIMS shapewear kept her from bleeding out, eliciting a response from Kim herself

A TikToker has said that American model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS (Solutions For Every Body) bodysuits has turned out to be a lifesaver, quite literally, for her.

Angelina Wiley, a 22-year-old from Kansas City, said that SKIMS shapewear kept her from bleeding out when she was shot four times on January 1. “Kim Kardashian saved my life,” she said in a viral TikTok video, drawing a response from Kim herself.

In the video posted on May 18, Wiley revealed, “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit. It was so tight on me that it kept me from bleeding out.”

Calling it “body armour for women”, she added, “I should recommend it. I’m definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day.”

Kim reacts

Kim reposted the video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Wowww”. She has also added a folded hands emoji to it.

Talking about Kim's reaction to her TikTok post, Wiley told People that it is “pretty mind-blowing” to know that the fashion mogul knows about her.

“It was definitely really exciting for me. I've been a fan for a while, so to know that she knows who I am is pretty mind-blowing to me," she was quoted as saying.

The TikToker added, "Before I got shot, I was going to school for criminal justice so that's cool that we have that in common given that she went to law school.”

Wiley also revealed that SKIMS reached out to her via Instagram and promised to send some of their favourite pieces, the report added.

The brand has also offered her a refund on the bodysuit she wore during the traumatising incident, along with a discount for future purchases, the report stated.

According to SKIMS, it is a solutions-oriented "brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear".

Wiley was shot four times in Missouri's Kansas City and suffered a ruptured bladder and cracked pelvis, according to local KCTV.

She was reportedly near a food truck when a man on the street began yelling at the driver of a car stuck in traffic and opened fire.

Initial management of gunshot wounds includes control of bleeding, so “direct pressure to the wound or tourniquet proximal to wound is ideal”, emergency medicine physician Dr. Richard Doyle told Forbes.

Doyle added that he believes it’s “feasible” the bodysuit provided some compression that could have slowed bleeding and allowed more time for Wiley to be transferred to treatment, according to the Forbes report.

