Watch: Renowned wildlife adventurer survives lightning strike

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 2:45 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 3:03 PM

Forrest Galante, a renowned biologist, recently experienced a harrowing incident. Galante, known for hosting diverse shows centred around the wild, was struck by lightning during the filming of a “gear review” for his YouTube channel. The incident took place in Everglades City, Florida.

Galante is also the host of Discovery Plus and Animal Planet.

Now, a video of the terrifying moment has been making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), leaving viewers deeply shaken.

Journalist Ed Krassenstein has shared it on the micro-blogging platform. The clip opens to Galante standing in knee-deep water, emphasising the significance of GPS during outdoor activities. Suddenly, the camera falls, and the audio is replaced by a loud noise, followed by a big spark of lightning. After a brief pause, Galante is heard shouting, “I got hit! It hurt. Yeah, I felt it!” He later reassures viewers that he is okay.

In the note attached to the video, Krassenstein asked, “How close have you come to being hit by lightning?" He then went on to add, “The host of Discovery Plus and Animal Planet, Forrest Galante, was actually hit by lightning while recording. In the video, you can see he was discussing the importance of having a GPS device when a huge bolt is seen striking behind him. Galante said immediately afterwards that he felt the shock. Luckily it wasn’t a direct hit, and he was unharmed.”

Krassenstein concluded the tweet by expressing relief, "Glad you are OK, Forrest!"

The clip was retweeted by Galante.

People have shared their experiences in the comments box.

A user wrote, “Happened to me in Ireland many years ago on a trip to see my dad. Was coming down a mountain in a thunderstorm. Massive flash before my eyes, ears ringing, my whole body felt charged and my hair stood on end!”

“The day after I taught my daughters about how dangerous lightning is, my next-door neighbour's house was struck by lightning and completely destroyed. Never underestimate lightning,” said another.

A person added, “Probably best not to stand in water during a thunderstorm.”

Galante is “extremely lucky,” echoed a few after watching the video.

The video was originally shared by Galante on September 25. At the time of posting it, Galante said, “I GOT HIT BY LIGHTNING!!! Just a couple of days ago, I was out in the Everglades filming a gear review when lightning hit the water 20 or so feet behind me and I got fully zapped! I still have a weird metallic taste in my mouth!”

