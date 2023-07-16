Watch: Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri tries spicy food in Kerala, immediately 'regrets it'

In the viral video, he is seen taking a bite of his dish from a traditional banana leaf

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 2:16 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 9:16 PM

Khalid Al Ameri, a popular Emirati influencer, is known for his humorous videos and his eagerness to take up challenges and travel around the world creating engaging content.

The influencer has gone around the globe, indulging in new experiences and showcasing them in an entertaining fashion. On one such trip, Al Ameri travelled all the way to Kerala, India, to try some delicious food in the city.

The Arab influencer tried Indian food, attempting to challenge the stereotype on the spiciness of the dish, failing hilariously in the video he uploaded on his Instagram page. The reel has received well over 3.5 million views and more than 310,000 likes.

In the video, Al Ameri is seen taking a bite of his dish from a traditional banana leaf. After he respectfully says "Bismillah", he takes a bite of the rice-based dish and wonders that he doesn't understand why people say that Indian food is spicy. He says to himself, "I don't know why they are saying this stuff is spicy. Not spicy at all. I am.."

Immediately after he says that, he pauses, as he feels the spice creep in. The visuals comically turn black-and-white and the camera then pans to his friend – who looks blissfully unaware.

Viewers then hear the audio transition to a trending dialogue from 2023 Malayalam movie 'Romancham'. The dialogue adds to the charm of the video, making it even more hilarious if one can understand the language.

As his face turns red (with an edit), Al Ameri realises the stereotype is in fact true and whispers a meek "Oh God".

The influencer has recently been on a South Asian tour, of sorts – exploring their culture and trying out their food. He utilised his trip to churn out some brilliant content. In another video shared by a restaurant, he is seen getting teary-eyed over a plate of biryani.

He also made a reference to a popular Bollywood movie, 'Chennai Express', in one of his videos that he shot on a train. Imitating Shah Rukh Khan, he leaned from a train to give a hand to his 'Deepika Padukone', Salama Mohamed.

His re-enactment of the popular Bollywood movie scene managed to get him 3.4 million views, leaving many Indian fans shocked. One expressed their shock through a comment saying, "How do you know of these Indian references? Need more Arabs like you lol".

Khalid Al Ameri boasts an impressive following of over 2.6 million people. He often creates content with his wife, Salama Mohamed, who also creates content.

