Watch: Dubai expat asks husband for super yacht, 20-bedroom home for having child

A popular influencer, Soudi, residing in Dubai has an interesting list of things she wants from her 'millionaire' husband when she has a baby.

The video has gone viral, with people's jaws dropping at the couple's extravagant lifestyle and the 'reasonable', as she says in the caption, luxurious goods she wants.

First on the list is a $100,000 gender reveal at the Burj Al Arab. Outrageously expensive gender reveals seem to be a staple among the uber-rich all over the world. In Dubai, influencers have even conducted the spectacle at the Burj Khalifa, with the entire tower lighting up with the words 'It's a boy'.

Next is a $150,000 'mummy makeover' with 'top surgeons from the USA'. A 'mummy makeover' is slang for the plastic surgery and treatments that a new mother gets after giving birth, in order to return her body to its former state.

The next gift will depend on if the baby is a boy or a girl. If its a girl, Soudi wants a Dior collection. If its a boy, she wants a new super-yacht.

She rounds off the list with a demand to top them all - a 20-bedroom palace to house her, the baby, and all their staff.

Soudi has captioned the post, 'I think these are pretty reasonable, what do you think?'

Watch the video here:

The post drew many comments from netizens, with most criticising her opulent lifestyle and excessive demands, some citing the current situation in Gaza.

"This is gross when you think what’s happening in the world right now," commented one user.

"Sharing such content is making local image & stereotypes so wrong. This is shallow and materialistic and also offending to the time," said another user, referring to the holy month of Ramadan and the crisis in Gaza.

However, some comments were on a lighter note.

"All the upset people reacting, meanwhile she is cashing in on IG and tiktok and getting richer," said one user, with a laughing emoji.

"Sounds very reasonable to me. Does he have any brothers?," joked another.

