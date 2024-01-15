Watch: Angry passenger slaps pilot on Indian flight after delays; airline files complaint

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 8:31 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 8:37 AM

Yet another bizarre moment on an aeroplane has gone viral, this time in India. A tense moment between an irate passenger and an Indian airline pilot, in which the former slapped the latter, was caught on camera yesterday.

The person who uploaded the video - who appears to be an acquaintance of another passenger - said that the flight had been delayed by more than 10 hours at the time of the incident. The video shows the pilot standing in front of the plane full of passengers, making another announcement about the delays. He pauses as the angry passenger says something. The passenger then runs down the aisle and slaps the pilot.

A member of the cabin crew standing nearby immediately puts herself between the pilot and the man, as another passenger comes and grabs the first one from behind to prevent him from causing any further damage. The pilot retreats into the cockpit as she screams, distraught, "This is wrong what you did!"

"You cannot do this, sir!" she adds in Hindi, as her colleague tries to diffuse the situation. The passenger retorts, "What do you mean I cannot do this? Are we mad sitting here?", referring to the other passengers waiting for the flight to take off.

Watch the video here:

According to ANI, IndiGo has filed a complaint against the passenger. Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have confirmed that they have received the complaint and "are taking appropriate legal action."

The plane appears to have been travelling from New Delhi to Goa, according to the caption accompanying the original video uploaded to Instagram. Hundreds of flights in New Delhi have been cancelled or delayed due to intense fog.

