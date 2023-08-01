Video: US farmer plants 1.2 million sunflowers for wife on 50th anniversary

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 4:13 PM

Gifting a bouquet of flowers is a common ways to show love and care for someone. But a man in the US went an extra mile for his wife to mark their 50th wedding anniversary as he surprised her with 1.2 million sunflowers planted in a massive field, according to media reports.

Lee Wilson and his wife, Renee Wilson, from Kansas, US, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on August 10. With the occasion so special, Lee thought of presenting his partner with something grand and came up with the idea of planting sunflowers. He took the help of his son and secretly sowed the sunflower seeds on 80 acres of land in the month of May. He made sure that Renee doesn’t find out about his plan, according to BBC.

Lee said he came up with the gift as his wife always liked sunflowers, which is also the official state flower of Kansas.

“Well we’re celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary on August 10 and you know what's a guy get his gal for the 50th? And I put a lot of thought into it and she always liked sunflowers. And I thought this is the year to plant sunflowers so I planted her 80 acres of sunflowers,” Lee told ABC Kake.

The farmer shared that he planted about 1.2 million sunflowers in the field, which means 15 thousand flowers per acre.

Lee’s efforts paid off as he managed to win Renee’s heart. According to her, she couldn’t have received a “more perfect anniversary gift”.

“It made me feel very special. It couldn't have been a more perfect anniversary gift than a field of sunflowers,” said Renee.

The couple, who have been married for 50 years, met in high school and started dating when Renee turned 16. “We met in high school. She couldn't date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday and that's when we started dating,” Lee shared.

He added that their first date was “a roller skating party, an FFA roller skating party in Harper Kansas”.

Now, Lee’s sunflowers not only impressed his wife but have drawn people from across the state who click pictures in the picturesque field.

