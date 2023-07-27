UFO hearing: How internet reacted to whistleblowers’ claims about aliens

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 5:24 PM

Former US military officials presented first-hand testimonies of UFO sightings at a congressional hearing on Wednesday. The hearing was conducted by a House Oversight subcommittee focused on UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena), the official parlance.

The ex-military officials made startling claims, alleging that the government possesses significantly more information about UFOs than what has been made public, according to reports.

The testimonies provided during the hearing included accounts of unexplained sightings of objects — believed to be UFOs — in the skies. Additionally, the witnesses hinted at the government's alleged possession of "non-human" biological materials, reported NBC News.

David Grusch, a former intelligence officer; Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot; and David Fravor, a retired US Navy commander; were the witnesses in front of the committee.

Grusch claimed that the US government is most certainly in possession of UAPs, a USA Today report said. He also believed that there was a Pentagon programme that goes back several decades and is focused on collecting and reconstructing crashed UAPs. Grusch added that "nonhuman biologics" were recovered from crashed UAPs.

The internet, as always, found a light-hearted side to the revelations. Very soon, social media platforms were flooded with memes and posts ranging from hilarious to bizarre.

One user shared a video of their interpretation of how the aliens would be watching these hearings. Yes, there was some TikTok-style dancing involved.

While some users just wanted to meet the aliens, others wanted to impress them.

Some users were just thrilled to know that aliens (allegedly) exist since things were getting “boring” on the Earth.

Guess what? Celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were not spared by the good folks on the internet. Take a look:

