Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson claims his ‘super blood’ reduced his dad’s age by 25 years

Photo: Instagram

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 5:13 PM

Multimillionaire Bryan Johnson has shocked the world when he revealed that he has been consuming 111 pills every day to age backwards. Now, he is claiming his 'super blood' — a product of a $2-million strict health regime — can do wonders for others, too.

The 46-year-old is known for indulging in the exorbitant ‘Project Blueprint’, a strict lifestyle regime comprising specialised meals, workouts, and a number of medical procedures and tests. Since 2021, Johnson has claimed that the right lifestyle and a host of medical interventions have made him younger by many decades.

In his latest post on Instagram, he said his "super blood" reduced his father's age by half a century.

He wrote: “My father's (70 yo) speed of ageing slowed by the equivalent of 25 years after receiving 1 litre of my plasma, and has remained at that level even six months after the therapy. What does that mean? The older we get, the faster we age. After receiving 1 L of my plasma, my father is now ageing at the rate of a 46-year-old. Previously, he was ageing at the rate of a 71-year-old.”

Johnson called himself his “dad’s blood boy” and also shared his father’s “speed of ageing results” before and after the blood transfusion. The tech millionaire is not new to blood transfusions. In May this year, he took a litre of blood from his 18-year-old son Talmage.

On November 2, Johnson, on Instagram, said that he received “an infusion of 100 million mesenchymal stem cells”. These stem cells are used in regenerative medicine to improve and repair skeletal tissues.

Johnson keeps sharing snippets from his super-strict anti-ageing routine, which includes intense pulsed light therapy every month.

The ultra-wealthy entrepreneur made most of his money after he sold Braintree, an online payment system for e-commerce companies, to PayPal in 2013 for $800 million. However, he continued to be Braintree’s CEO.

According to previous reports, Johnson takes 111 pills a day and has a rigorous 25-step workout routine. He wakes up at 5am every day and measures his weight, body temperature, body fat, and hydration level, right after waking up. He told GQ that this routine has helped him feel stable and said, “I've never felt greater stability. Emotionally, I don't think I've ever been able to make better judgments. My mind has never been as clear. So there are a lot of benefits there.”

ALSO READ: