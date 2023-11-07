Missing windows forces flight to make emergency landing after reaching 14,500 feet

In a podcast, Infosys founder urges India's youngsters to work 70 hours a week to improve work productivity
A Florida-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Essex airport in the United Kingdom after two of its window glasses were found missing, as per media reports.
The flight, which took off from Stansted Airport in London, was at 14,500 feet when a crew member spotted the defect, reported The Independent.
The Airbus A321 was carrying 20 people, including 11 crew members and nine passengers, the report added.
The incident took place on October 4 a day after the aeroplane was used for filming, the report stated. The use of high-voltage lights led to the damage.
As per a preliminary report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), the high-voltage lights were installed to “give the illusion of a sunrise”. The investigation body stated that a proper investigation should have been conducted before it was ready for takeoff.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
AAIB added that window panes were “deformed and shrunk[en]”.
The Titan Airways plane is used by TCS World Travel, an American luxury holiday company, the report said.
Narrating the incident in its report, AAIB said that a crew member saw that one of the windows was “flapping”. At that time, the plane was at an altitude of 14,500. AAIB also stated that “the cabin had remained pressurised normally”.
“Whereas in this case, the damage became apparent at around FL100 (10,000 feet) and the flight was concluded uneventfully, a different level of damage by the same means might have resulted in more serious consequences, especially if window integrity was lost at higher differential pressure,” read the AAIB report, as per the Independent.
ALSO READ:
In a podcast, Infosys founder urges India's youngsters to work 70 hours a week to improve work productivity
The video from a zoo in Tieling in China’s Liaoning province shows three bears mimicking TikTok's trending dance move shown to them by a visitor
A police vehicle got behind her car, blared its sirens, and asked her to stop
Captured on the surfer's GoPro camera, the moment has gone viral
The man claimed he was a 'self-taught snake rescuer'
Initially, he wanted people to participate in the Kazma-starrer Onemanshow: The Movie and crack a code hidden to find the money
When the figure was unveiled, a popular comedian quickly pointed out: 'It looks like The Rock ain’t never seen the sun a day in his life'
Bobi lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months