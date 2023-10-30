Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘dad-daughter road trip’ album features 2,000-year-old trees

Bobi lived for 31 years and 165 days, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has shared two pictures with his daughter from their road trip with trees aged more than 2,000 years in the background. The 39-year-old billionaire shared their photos against the backdrop of the iconic giant sequoias trees, known as the world's largest trees.
The first picture captures the expansive root structure of a fallen giant sequoia tree. In the next image, we get a full view of another giant tree.
Sharing these photos, Zuckerberg wrote: “Dad-daughter road trip to see the giant sequoias this weekend. Pretty amazing 2000+ year old trees.”
Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have three daughters — Maxima, August and Aurelia.
Earlier this month, Zuckerberg shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen braiding his daughter's hair. He said: “Finally learned to braid. Thanks, Meta AI.”
In another video, Zuckerberg is seen with his daughter August. The two are seen building Lego. Zuckerberg’s caption screamed relatable from miles away. He wrote: “Building Legos with August in mixed reality. The things she comes up with…”
The giant sequoia trees are believed to have a lifespan of over 3,000 years, which makes them one of the longest-lived of all organisms on Earth. They never stop growing and can reach a height of more than 300 feet with a diameter of 30 feet (9 metres).
As per the Guinness World Records, the tallest tree living in the world is a Sequoia sempervirens in Redwood National Park in California. As of 2019, it was 116.07 metres tall 380 (380 ft 9.7 in). Its diameter is 4.94 metres (16 ft 2.5 in).
