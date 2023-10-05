Life-sized carvings of extinct camel species dating thousands of years old found in Saudi Arabian desert

Photo: physorg.com

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 4:23 PM

Archaeologists have found life-sized camel carvings on a rock near the southern border of Saudi Arabia's Nafud desert.

A total of nine large camel specimens have been identified in the drawings across five panels at the site. The intricate carvings of the wild camels, belonging to an extinct species from ancient times. The study was published in the Archaeological Research in Asia journal.

The remarkably detailed artwork primarily features male camels, complete with their characteristic thicker winter fur that hadn't yet molted. Such intricacies suggest that the art was probably created during the camels' rutting season, which typically occurs between November and March.

Surprisingly, this particular species of camel has never been officially named in the scientific community.

Maria Guagnin, the study’s lead author, also spoke about the challenges that faced while finding its location in the sand dunes. “We learned about the site from another paper — but the panel was difficult to find because its location wasn't precise, and this isn't an easy landscape [to navigate]," Guagnin told Live Science.

The ancient camel carvings, discovered in the Saudi Arabian desert, are believed to date back thousands of years. The significance of these carvings is further underlined by the use of virtual white lines, enhancing their visibility and detail for modern-day viewers.

These carvings offer insights into the Neolithic period in northern Arabia, primarily recognised through monumental stone structures and cave art indicating temporary settlements. However, information about the settlements before animal pastoralism (around 6000 BC) remains unknown, the study added.

Camel carvings have also been found at various other locations in Saudi Arabia. Five years ago, another significant finding was made in Al Jouf province, described as a "parade of life-size camels." In this recent discovery, the archaeological team focused on studying a rocky outcrop situated near the southern edge of the Nefud desert, the study mentioned.

ALSO READ: