‘If you were my employee, I would fire you': Elon Musk's messy marriage with first wife back in spotlight after biography release

Justine Musk, the first wife of Elon Musk, wrote an essay in 2010, roughly a decade after their January 2000 wedding. The essay is back in the spotlight after Elon Musk's biography by Walter Isaacson, hit the stands last month. The book, titled 'Elon Musk', traces the tech billionaire’s journey from a "humble beginning to one of the wealthiest people on the planet".

In her long essay, Justin said that there were "warning signs" even on the night they exchanged their vows. When Justin and Elon danced at their wedding, he told her, "I am the alpha in this relationship."

"I shrugged it off, just as I would later shrug off signing the postnuptial agreement, but as time went on, I learned that he was serious," Justin wrote in her essay. Elon grew up in the male-dominated culture of South Africa, she added, and the will to compete and dominate that made him so successful in business did not magically shut off when he was home.

A few months into their wedding, Justin wrote in her essay that a certain dynamic began to take hold. Elon's judgement overruled Justine's, and he constantly remarked and reminded her of what she lacked. "I am your wife," I told him repeatedly, "not your employee."

"If you were my employee, I would fire you," he'd often tell Justine.

The death of their first son, Nevada, was probably the first time Justine realised something was off. "Nevada's death sent me on a years-long inward spiral of depression and distraction that would be continuing today if one of our nannies hadn't noticed me struggling," she wrote in the essay.

Justine then gave birth to twins and triplets whose custody she now shares with Elon. By her own admission, the "children are thriving", and she feels "grounded now, and deeply grateful for my life".

Interestingly, Justine and Elon's fiancée Talulah, she says, liked each other, which was surprising to many.

"I would rather live out the French-movie version of things, in which the two women become friends and various philosophies are pondered, than the American version, in which one is "good" and one is "bad" and there's a huge catfight sequence and someone gets thrown off a balcony," Justine wrote in an email to Talulah.

"Let's do as the French do," came the response from Elon Musk's fiancée.

In September 2008, Justine and Elon got a divorce. Justine got the family home in Bel Air, and Elon now pays all expenses for their kids plus $20,000 (after taxes) per month.

