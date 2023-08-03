'Chief Uno Player' for $4,444 a week? Mattel announces dream job for game enthusiasts

It involves playing a new version of the beloved game with strangers and posting content on social media

by Supreeta Balasubramanian Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 3:30 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 6:58 PM

Do you have a well-worn pack of Uno cards at home? You know, the one that holds countless memories of victorious cheers, sighs of despair, broken friendships, and exciting nights?

Mattel has announced a dream job for anyone who grew up loving Uno - that of Chief Uno Player. What does the job entail? Playing Uno, of course!

There is a bit more to it, though.

What is the job?

The game's parent company, Mattel (of Barbie fame), is introducing a new version of the game, Uno Quatro, that uses tiles instead of cards. A TikTok video advertising the position gives details on what the position entails.

The job of the Chief Uno Player involves challenging strangers at a pier in New York City to play the game. The Player would be playing for four hours a day, four days a week. The applicant must be comfortable with doing interviews and making videos for social media, as well as the grunt work. According to the website, applicants "must be able to sit for long periods, lift and carry 50 lbs.(around 22kg), and set up playing tables & tents on location."

The video also specifies that those applying must be "friendly and have good vibes."

The best part (other than being paid to play a new version of a beloved game) is that the salary is $4444.44 (around Dh16,325) per week for four weeks!

The fun aspect of the job carries through to the application itself - which can be submitted via TikTok. Applicants have to answer four questions stitching the original video. The questions are:

- What is your best memory playing Uno?

- What is your best reverse card moment?

- Why shouldn't [Mattel] skip you as the Chief Uno Player?

- What's your favourite version of Uno?

Unfortunately for those of us who live in the UAE, the job is only open to US citizens or permanent residents who are US-based. However, Uno Quatro, the classic Uno, and its other variations are available at online and offline retailers all over the country, if you want to refresh those memories and get the fun times going!

