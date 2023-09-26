46-year-old millionaire takes 111 pills daily to reduce his biological age

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 2:39 PM

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old centimillionaire who has been spending $2 million a year to age backwards, revealed that he consumes 111 pills every day as part of his strict health regime.

Johnson is following a program called the “Project Blueprint”. It requires the businessman to eat a specific diet, take a number of supplements throughout the day, follow a fitness routine and monitor and take care of every aspect of his health including hair, skin, heart, brain, ear, eye, lung and brain, among others.

The tech entrepreneur also wears a baseball cap that shoots red light into his scalp, Johnson revealed in an interview with a magazine.

“I started Blueprint as a science experiment to explore the future of being human. My journey and protocol is openly shared and accessible to all. Here is to being our best selves and stepping into this next era together,” Johnson mentioned on his website.

Johnson has detailed his program, including the daily cost and the results he has witnessed, on the website, which can be accessed by anyone.

Johnson’s ultimate goal is to transform his 46-year-old body into that of an 18-year-old. According to him, the data collected by his doctors suggests that the Blueprint program has reduced the age of his bones as well as his heart. He said the experiment has “proven a competent system is better at managing me than a human can,” according to the interview.

The entrepreneur said that his strict regime is more than just splashing money and looking youthful. “Most people assume death is inevitable. We're just basically trying to prolong the time we have before we die,” Johnson stated.

“I don't think there's been any time in history where Homo sapiens could say with a straight face that death may not be inevitable,” he added.

ALSO READ: