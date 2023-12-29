UAE: Temporary ban announced on some vehicles in Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve

Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
Abu Dhabi has announced a ban on certain vehicles inside Abu Dhabi Island on New Year's Eve.
The Directorate of Traffic in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre announced a ban on the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles and buses transporting labourers from Sunday, December 31, 2023, to Monday, January 1, 2024.
The ban will start from 7am on Sunday, and will go on until 7am Monday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Logistics and cleaning company vehicles are exempted.
This ban prohibits the mentioned vehicles from going on Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Musaffah Bridge and Sheikh Khalifa Bridge.
Traffic patrols will be deployed on all roads and traffic control will be intensified through smart systems in order to provide efficiency. Drivers are advised to cooperate in strengthening traffic safety efforts by adhering to traffic laws.
ALSO READ:
Authorities announced free toll in the emirate
New Year's Eve is usually marked in boisterous fashion with fireworks and aerial gunfire
Food, film, Ferrari World... here are some fun ways to spend the last weekend of 2023
The monster fog that engulfed the country Thursday is likely to clear out over the weekend
January 1 is a public holiday and falls on Monday
Residents, visitors can watch fireworks across 32 locations
The call for ceasefire and scaling up of humanitarian aid has resonated louder among the residents
As many as 230 public buses will also be available to commuters free of charge, RTA official says