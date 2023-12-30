UAE

New Year in UAE: What days will parking be free in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah?

January 1, 2024, will be on Monday – making it a long weekend for residents

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 6:34 PM

Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 6:59 PM

The UAE is ushering in the new year of 2024 with a long public holiday. January 1, 2024, falls on a Monday, extending the weekend for residents. Several emirates have announced adjustments to public transport routes and road closures in anticipation of the festivities.

Here's a list of emirates offering free parking and its details:

Here's a list of emirates offering free parking and its details:

SaturdaySundayMondayExceptions
Abu DhabiPaidPaidFree-
DubaiPaidFreeFreeFree parking does not apply to multi-level terminals. The parking tariff will be reactivated on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
SharjahPaidPaidFreeVehicle owners must note that this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which remain operational throughout the week, including official holidays, and are identified by the blue parking information signs.

Web Desk

