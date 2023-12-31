Sharjah fireworks ban: More than 1,200 security personnel deployed on New Year's Eve

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 2:10 PM

Ahead of New Year Eve celebrations across the UAE, Sharjah Police has strengthened its security presence after the authority announced a ban on fireworks and celebrations in the emirate.

The move is a “sincere expression” of solidarity with the people of Gaza where the Israel-Hamas war has claimed over 20,000 lives.

The authority has deployed 362 military and civilian patrols and 933 policemen in various areas of the emirate, as part of its comprehensive security and traffic plan.

The force has appealed to all “institutions and individuals” to cooperate with it and adhere to the announcement. Legal measures will be taken against those who violate the ban. The police did not specify the penalties that will be slapped on violators.

The authority is committed to providing support and response to the public and will be ensuring people adhere to the announced regulations and instructions. It has called for cooperation with police agencies in strengthening public security and reporting any violations.

