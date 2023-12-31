UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah fireworks ban: More than 1,200 security personnel deployed on New Year's Eve

The ban is a 'sincere expression' of solidarity with the people of Gaza

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 2:10 PM

Ahead of New Year Eve celebrations across the UAE, Sharjah Police has strengthened its security presence after the authority announced a ban on fireworks and celebrations in the emirate.

The move is a “sincere expression” of solidarity with the people of Gaza where the Israel-Hamas war has claimed over 20,000 lives.

The authority has deployed 362 military and civilian patrols and 933 policemen in various areas of the emirate, as part of its comprehensive security and traffic plan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The force has appealed to all “institutions and individuals” to cooperate with it and adhere to the announcement. Legal measures will be taken against those who violate the ban. The police did not specify the penalties that will be slapped on violators.

The authority is committed to providing support and response to the public and will be ensuring people adhere to the announced regulations and instructions. It has called for cooperation with police agencies in strengthening public security and reporting any violations.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from New Year 2024