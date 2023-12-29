New Year in UAE: Free parking announced in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 29 Dec 2023, 1:32 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023, 6:44 PM

Abu Dhabi has announced free parking and toll for New Year's holiday in the emirate.

The Integrated Transport Centre declared free parking and Darb toll gate on Monday, January 1, 2024. Fees at the toll gates will resume from Tuesday, January 2.

Mawaqif (surface parking) is free until 7.59 am on Tuesday, January 2. Parking will also be free in Mussafah M-18 truck parking lot during the holiday.

Residents have been advised to not park in prohibited spots, not to obstruct the movement of of vehicles. The ITC called on drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm until 8am.

As for the operating hours of the public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ITC stated that services will operate based on the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays.

The number of trips between the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs will be increased, as well as the number of trips between Abu Dhabi and the other emirates. Furthermore, the ITC will increase trips on the free bus service No. 408 to and from Sheikh Zayed Festival, to meet the needs of its visitors.

The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday on Monday, January 1st, 2024 and will resume working on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services on its digital platforms through its website www.itc.gov.ae, TAMM platform, the Darb and Darbi smart apps. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 and Taxi call centre 600535353, which are available 24/7.

