Fuse unveils $10 million grants programme to power Web3 innovation

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 9:39 PM

Fuse Network recently unveiled its $10 million Web3 Business Grant Program, designed to support global businesses by providing essential funding and infrastructure for streamlined access to Web3 payment systems. This initiative aims to empower businesses worldwide, simplifying the complexities associated with Web3 payment infrastructure development. Fuse Network aims to facilitate innovation by eliminating barriers and facilitating easier access to streamlined Web3 payment solutions.

Fuse’s $10 million grant initiative aims to drive the evolution of Web3 technology and meet global business needs. Focused on powering Web3 and advancing mainstream adoption, this programme aims to simplify non-custodial consumer fintech applications, ensuring efficiency and reliability.

The scheme invites applicants from various sectors, including businesses seeking to bolster user acquisition strategies through Web3 communities, fintech firms aiming to implement non-custodial mobile solutions, companies looking to digitize their consumer clubs or create digitized loyalty, fintech addressing various payment-related pain-points such as unbanked communities and digital identities or currency volatility, CEXs exploring non-custodial wallet solutions, Web3 startups requiring a resilient EMV-compatible network with fee sponsorship (gasless transactions), business apps interested in crafting branded stablecoins for enhanced brand visibility, local payment solutions eyeing global expansion, and many other creative use cases that can benefit from the Web3 technology.

“Fuse is committed to fostering a thriving ecosystem for Web3 innovation,” said Mark Smargon, CEO and Co-Founder at Fuse. “Our grant program is a testament to our dedication to providing essential resources for businesses to flourish in the Web3 landscape.”

With a tailored ecosystem and infrastructure, the Web3 Business Grant program offers a stablecoin-focused payment system, enabling businesses to navigate the intricacies of blockchain effortlessly. This system ensures rapid, cost-effective, and global transactions while liberating businesses from vendor lock-in through open-source API/SDKs and a standard EVM blockchain environment. Participants in the Web3 Business Grant Program will gain exclusive access to Fuse Network’s tailored ecosystem and robust infrastructure. Successful applicants will receive grants designed to facilitate the development of pioneering payment systems.

Also commenting on this landmark initiative, Ira Lakhman, Chief Operations Officer at Fuse, enthused, “I believe that the future of payments lies within Web3, and Fuse is driving that future. Our grant program reflects our commitment to supporting projects that harness decentralized blockchain technology’s potential.”

Fuse’s Web3 Business Grant Program encourages businesses worldwide to apply by reviewing the criteria outlined on the Fuse Web3 Business Grant website and submitting their applications. Successful applicants can expect a final decision within two weeks after submission.

Fuse Network remains committed to revolutionizing Web3 payments, as showcased through its innovative solutions and grant initiatives, positioning the company as a leader in simplifying blockchain-based payments for businesses worldwide.