MetaEssence unveils ConSovAI: A revolutionary etourism sovereign metaverse platform

Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 11:29 PM

MetaEssence has unveiled ConSovAI, the world’s first G2B2C eTourism sovereign metaverse platform. This innovative and cutting-edge redefines the way we explore and experience the virtual world. ConSovAI is designed to create seamless connections in the metaverse, offering users an unparalleled journey into a realm of endless possibilities.

With ConSovAI, travel, and adventure transcend physical boundaries, empowering global users to embark on exciting and forward-thinking virtual journeys from the comfort of their own devices. It all begins with the creation of a unique avatar, accompanied by a virtual personal assistant fluent in your preferred dialect, ensuring a personalized and immersive experience from the start.

ConSovAI is the place where government agencies and enterprises maintain cryptographic control in a decentralized economy with a fully immersive experience for global users.

Simply customize their virtual journey to align with their interests, be it healthcare and well-being, government services, investment opportunities, education, or recreational and cultural pursuits. With just a click, users can explore their dream destinations and indulge in tailored adventures powered by the latest advancements in Web3 and AI technologies.

Users all over the world can securely connect their digital wallets on ConSovAI and buy and list their virtual assets securely on the platform marketplace, tokenize their unique avatars, and get rewarded at every step of their virtual journey with various virtual assets, utility-based NFTs, and join an exciting incentivized loyalty program.

Through ConSovAI’s SocialFi platform, users engage and connect with fellow explorers, sharing experiences, connecting with old friends, making new ones, and creating unforgettable memories together. This dynamic self-sovereign social network within ConSovAI promotes collaboration and enriches the overall user experience, making ConSovAI a true community-driven platform.

“Welcome to an extraordinary world of endless possibilities,” says Fatma Elsafty, Founder and CEO of MetaEssence. “With ConSovAI, we aim to revolutionize eTourism, unifying cutting-edge innovation with the insatiable desire to explore. Whether it’s for business, medical, or leisure, ConSovAI is the gateway to boundless adventures, We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality of service and insist on what it needs to maintain the quality and we are thrilled to contribute to the government’s metaverse strategy and D33 economic ambitions to position the emirate at the forefront of global tourism destinations”.

Founded in September 2022 in Dubai, MetaEssence is a software solutions provider at the forefront of Web 3.0, AI, and Metaverse enablement through its innovative product studio. In 2023, extended its presence to the United States market to offer global, comprehensive, end-to-end services, facilitating the rapid adoption of Web3.0 Metaverse technologies and seamless integration into day-to-day business operations. With a focus on simplicity, security, and reliability, MetaEssence empowers enterprises to harness the full potential of Web3.0 and AI applications.