'We glamourise everything on social media': Is 'Main Character Syndrome' making you self-absorbed?

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

There’s a party next door. You float into a crowded room with sunshine in your eyes. You become the centre of everyone’s attention. Your main character energy is at its best.

In moments like these, when the main character energy stacks up to a series of presumptuous behaviours, main character syndrome is born.

A term made popular by TikTok, the Main Character Syndrome describes self-centred people (especially true of social media enthusiasts) who typically see others in their life as supporting actors, and themselves as stars. They create fictional versions of themselves and live their lives through it. However, experts believe this syndrome is often a response to feeling out of control in one's life.

And depending on how you present yourself or impact the lives around you — this can be either empowering or invalidating.

Psychologist Susan Albers PsyD (Cleveland Clinic) simplifies this syndrome by explaining what makes such behaviour a viral topic of discussion in today’s social media. She says that this syndrome can also bring toxicity to relationships because the person affected with this is not thinking about the other person’s needs.

Maintaining neutrality is important

Derek A Issacs, managing editor, Phoenix Media & Publications, Abu Dhabi, sheds light on the current trend of Main Character Syndrome.

“I actively engage with several influencers on Instagram, finding inspiration and diverse perspectives in their content,” he explains. “While this term is relatively new to me, I appreciate influencers who offer more than just glimpses into their lives. Many of them provide valuable insights, ideas, and recommendations that add value to my feed and help me discover new things.”

However, as a consumer, he feels that social media has enabled each of us to become the protagonist of our own stories. “Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have empowered individuals to share their lives, passions, and interests with a global audience, creating a rich tapestry of diverse narratives and experiences.”

“While some influencers may exhibit behaviours that align with main character syndrome, it's important to recognise that social media encourages self-expression and self-promotion. Many users, not just influencers, showcase aspects of their lives, achievements, and interests online, seeking validation, connection, and recognition in a digital space where visibility is key.”

Believing in your own significance

Dr Reena George, a faculty member of the Tourism and Hospitality department at Amity University, Dubai, argues that influencers have become the key forces in shaping trends and consumer behaviours in the digital era. “They receive attention from their followers, reinforcing a belief in their own significance,” she adds.

According to her, it is not uncommon to see some behaviours symbolic to ‘main character syndrome’ where individuals prioritise self-centredness and personal glorification over contributing to a genuine engagement leading the way of unrealistic achievements.

This, she says, may be due to the nature of its social media segment itself that encourages self-promotion and creates an environment where individuals feel pressure to present an idealised version. For instance, beauty influencers may carelessly spread consumerism by flaunting luxury products, while fashion influencers might prioritise perfection over authenticity, unintentionally setting unrealistic standards.

“Although this may be correct for some sects of influencers, it is a fallacy to paint all influencers with the same brush. Few of them act as mentors, educators and cultural ambassadors inspiring others and are the exception to the rule. In summary, while main character syndrome may linger, it is not inherent to all influencers; it is a phenomenon observed in some, they represent the minority rather than the majority.”

There is a 'Sasha Fierce' in us

Once upon a time, Main Character Syndrome was reserved for the truly famous, but nowadays the level of self-importance has notably trickled down into some influencers, says Pamela Hogan, content director at TishTash Communications, Dubai. “With growing audiences and large-scale followership, some influencers who were previously humble have begun to exert unrealistic demands and become increasingly difficult over time.”

“However, it’s important to recognise that while many influencers today are affected, not all of them have fallen victim to extreme or unhealthy levels of these behaviours. Many are genuine and use their platforms to share valuable content, promote positive messages without exhibiting high levels of self-importance. It's unfair and inaccurate to make broad generalisations about an entire group of people based solely on their profession.”

Pamela says that like Beyonce’s on-stage alter ego, Sasha Fierce, influencers have online personas to make their lives seem more interesting. “Often majority of us curate our feeds based on how we want to be perceived, rather than showcasing the realities or the mundane aspects of our daily life. We attempt to glamourise everything - highlighting our showreel and leaving the bloopers and BTS [behind the scenes] on the floor.”