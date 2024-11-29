Should your DNA determine your menu?

Last year, Dubai resident Charmy* took a genetic test hoping it would solve a medical mystery that had been plaguing her for decades. Throughout her teens, she struggled with severe digestive issues and weight gain and was diagnosed with several conditions, including Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and severe gastroenteritis. She was prescribed a cocktail of medications by doctors but nothing seemed to help. “It was really frustrating and painful,” she says, when we speak on Google Meet.

Her condition worsened after she moved to Dubai. “The struggle was to pinpoint the root cause of my persistent indigestion issues,” she says. Charmy and her husband were looking for answers online when they read about the field of nutrigenomics – which studies how genes and nutrition interact with each other – for the first time. After conducting some research, she reached out to Dr Salim Olabi, a general practitioner and IV specialist at SKIN111 clinic, who recommended that she undergo a DNA analysis test.

The results were revelatory: for one, it suggested that she could have a genetic predisposition to gut-related issues like IBS. She also discovered that she is allergic to nuts, seafood, full fat foods, certain exotic fruits, is ‘sensitive’ to carbohydrates, and could benefit from focussing on her abdomen and thighs during workouts.

“Initially, I took the DNA test to address my gut health concerns,” she says. “But by identifying factors such as how my body processes certain nutrients, my metabolic rate and my response to specific types of exercise, I was able to follow a weight-loss strategy that was both effective and sustainable. Over time, it helped me shed 13kgs,” she smiles.

Charmy says that the test’s recommendations, which were based on her genetic make-up, helped her to understand her body like never before.

Dr Salim says that such genetic tests are very popular in the UAE, especially Dubai. “We get about 10 to 15 clients opting to do tests every month at the clinic,” he says. “The tests take your ancestry into account and give details about your metabolism, muscle composition and intolerance to carbohydrate and fat, which are important to lose weight.”

Australia-accredited practising dietitian Juhi Bhambhaney

Why genetic tests?

A quick search on Google shows that a burgeoning number of clinics offer an array of genetic tests for nutrition and diet (also called nutrigenomics tests), and fitness tests which analyse how genes might ‘affect endurance, strength, recovery and risk of injury’. And these tests have evolved so much over the years that people are now only one mouth swab away from uncovering the mysterious workings of their body.

Dr Nas Al Jafari, co-founder and group medical director, DNA Health & Wellness, explains that although such testing emerged in the early 2000s, it was only in 2010 that nutrigenomics testing became more advanced. With more companies offering such tests, the focus shifted from “not just identifying genetic predispositions, but also offering personalised dietary advice based on an individual’s genetic profile which could help prevent or manage chronic conditions like obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and even certain types of cancer.”

“Also,” he adds, “some individuals are genetically predisposed to deficiencies in specific nutrients like Vitamin D, folate, omega-3 fatty acids, so nutrigenomic tests can identify such predispositions early.”

Science is getting more personalised with people seeking answers to specific questions like, can their body effectively metabolise protein and fat?; how does their body react to cardio versus strength training?; and even something like why they can’t seem to control their hunger pangs. “You could feel hungry in spite of eating a reasonably good meal because you may have variations of the Fat mass and obesity-associated (FTO) gene which regulates hunger,” explains Australia-accredited practising dietitian Juhi Bhambhaney, who shifted from Dubai to London this year. “In such cases, we recommend having smaller meals throughout the day so that you feel satiated.”

If used correctly, experts say that these tests could be a real game changer for people who are unable to attain their health goals in spite of doing everything that, at least outwardly, seems right. “If someone suffers from a number of nutritional deficiencies, skin issues and infertility in spite of taking supplements and showing normal blood results, it’s worth looking at specific genes for an answer,” she says. “Often, the general nutrition guidelines and recommendations don’t work for such clients and genetic tests could give them some direction.”

Dr Nas Al Jafari, co-founder and group medical director, DNA Health & Wellness

Bhambhaney recalls the case of a yoga practitioner who once consulted her because she was “unable to attain the body composition that she wanted and kept losing muscle” in spite of following a low-calorie, vegan diet, and staying physically active. “She took the coeliac gene test as she thought she was allergic to gluten. We did the HLA gene test to rule out coeliac disease and she was able to add wheat back into her diet which added essential fibre, B vitamins and protein.” Her test results also indicated that she should focus more on strength training in addition to yoga and cardio, and that she wasn’t digesting certain foods well. “She also switched to a vegetarian diet to include more sources of protein, and it worked very well for her,” says Bhambhaney.

People are increasingly curious to learn about their unique genetic make-up, especially post-Covid; after all, who wouldn’t want to know why their sugar cravings seem unmanageable, where their body is likely to store fat and which genes are responsible for their misery? “Genetic tests can uncover such lesser-known genetic insights as these factors are influenced by certain genes and we can customise plans for the clients accordingly,” explains Dr Ayah Ghassan Nazzal, clinical dietician, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej.

Overhyped or not?