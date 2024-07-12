Is social media giving you 'Popcorn Brain'?

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

“I was feeding my cat when I remembered I had a pot on the stove. However, on the way to the kitchen I remembered I hadn’t put away the laundry, so I started on that. Somehow, I ended up scrolling through Instagram…The result? A hungry cat, a burnt pot and a mess of clothes,” Dubai-based PR consultant and mum Shaina Holland laughs nervously. “This can’t be good. There is something very wrong with the way my brain functions these days. Do I have a popcorn brain?”

The term ‘popcorn brain’ was coined over a decade ago by David M Levy, a researcher at University of Washington, to explain a state of mind ruled by fragmented attention spans.

Another researcher, Gloria Mark published her study on attention, which according to her has declined from an average of 2.5 minutes in 2004 to 47 seconds in the last five-to-six years. Today, experts find this a cause of real concern especially since it’s being exacerbated by the advancement of social media, which entices people to keep scrolling every few seconds.

Here is a look at what UAE health professionals have to say about this and ways to combat this anomaly:

What Causes Popcorn Brain?

Identifying a person with popcorn brain is simple, says Professor Mercedes Sheen, Head of Psychology Department, School of Social Sciences, Heriot-Watt University Dubai. “They are the ones constantly checking their phone, posting on social media and playing online video games and finding it challenging to stay focused on one thing at a time.”

“This happens because they are constantly bombarded by digital stimulation such as reels, online games, pop-ups and social media posts. This constant stimulation makes it difficult when someone wants to adapt to a slower pace or when deeper concentration is needed to work on a task, which can lead to a sense of restlessness and frustration.”

She explains that extended and repeated exposure to rapidly changing digital content can condition the brain to expect this constant stimulation, making it difficult to focus on quiet or slower-paced tasks. “Moreover, the instant gratification we get on social media and other digital platforms can reduce our ability to engage in activities that require more prolonged effort.”

“Popcorn brain is particularly prevalent in college students and young adults because not only are they the biggest consumers of social media, but they also rely on digital devices for academic and work purposes. This heavy engagement with social media, academic pressures, and the irregular lifestyle of many college students makes young adults particularly vulnerable.”

“For example, when someone who is working on an assignment [and] looks at their phone each time they receive a notification – this constant switching of attention is not only distracting and can lead to mistakes, but it also doubles the time it takes to complete the task you were working on because you have to keep refocusing your attention each time you look away.”

Sarmistha Mitra, Founder of the Wellbeing Sanctuary in Dubai, believes that with the structure of our society evolving significantly, the increase in solitary lifestyles exacerbates the feelings of loneliness. “Popcorn brain could be the price humanity is paying for our attempts to mitigate solitude in the digital age. As humans, we naturally seek connection and stimulation, and digital devices offer an immediate and constant source of both,” she says, adding that this coping mechanism comes with its own set of challenges.

Although social media offers immediate connectivity and endless entertainment, it does mean we are in a constant state of stimulation, which can lead to popcorn brain syndrome. “As a result, the reliance on digital interaction has seen a weakening in face-to-face communication skills as well as deepened feelings of loneliness, with the overuse of digital devices being linked to anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances.”

To overcome this, one must balance the benefits of digital connectivity with practices that promote mental and emotional well-being, says Mitra.

“This includes being mindful of how much technology you are using per day, designating specific times for digital use and sticking to them. It is also important to filter the type of content you are ingesting.”

“While digital devices help alleviate the isolation of solitary living, they can lead to popcorn brain if not managed properly. Proactive steps to intentionally engage the mind must be taken to strike a balance between enjoying the benefits of digital connectivity while preventing the long-term effects it can cause.”

When should you consult a mental health professional?

Carolyn Yaffe, Counsellor and Cognitive Behaviour Therapist at Medcare-Camali Clinic, explains that while this syndrome seems like a social problem, it can lead to severe ill effects that require expert help.

“Teens are particularly susceptible to popcorn brain due to a combination of biological, social, and environmental factors. For example, normal age changes in brain structure, hormonal changes, academic pressures, social medical, and technology, peer relationships, lack of coping skills, and the transition toward independence.”

“So, if your teenager is constantly experiencing any symptoms of popcorn brain and is being negatively impacted -- like having thoughts which interfere in their ability to work or study, are anxious or stressed due to a constant barrage of thoughts, or have difficulty in managing their emotions or regulating their mood, it is best to seek help,” she says, adding that a mental health professional can provide guidance, support, and tools to help both teens and parents better cope with and manage their symptoms.

“In addition to this, occupational therapy can be beneficial for young people experiencing popcorn brain, as it offers an approach to address cognitive, emotional, and behavioural challenges that may contribute to impulsive conduct.”

Symptoms and overcoming it

A shortened attention span, the constant need for stimulation, restlessness, and inability to manage time efficiently, etc. are the classic symptoms of popcorn brain, according to Dr. Alfred Gull, clinical Psychologist at the German Neuroscience Center.