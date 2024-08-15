Would you disclose your neurodiversity diagnosis at work?

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:35 PM

For the longest time Miss M. had resigned herself to the fact that she just wasn’t good at “adulting”.

In the classroom, the 40-year-old British primary schoolteacher created a safe and engaging environment, full of imagination and built on the foundations of learning through empathy and kindness. She fed off the children’s curiosity and tailored the lessons to their interests.

But among the adults, she struggled with things that came so easily to others. Emails, report writing, planning, team meetings and any aspect of administrative work that related to her job — or her life — left Miss M. overwhelmed

“My Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis at 38 wasn’t a huge surprise for me as I’ve always struggled with executive dysfunction,” she said, “but I was still devastated.”

Miss M. loved her job at a reputable international school. She no longer wanted to struggle to get by. And so, as she started therapy to manage her mental health, she also decided to disclose her mental health status to her employer.

“It was a huge decision — and I didn’t know how they were going to react. But teaching isn’t just about what I’m doing in the classroom, so I knew I needed all the help I could get,” she said.

According to Rebecca McGuane, Head of Corporate Wellbeing at Lockton Insurance Brokers, when individuals feel comfortable being their true self at work, it can enhance productivity, job satisfaction, and overall well-being.

In the UAE, a new Federal Mental Health Law replacing legislation from 1981 ensures that all employees are entitled to equal treatment and opportunities in the workplace. This includes protection against discrimination based on disability including neurodivergence and emphasises in particular an employee’s protection from termination and right to confidentiality.

But despite laws protecting employees and significant progress towards inclusion being made, there are still potential downsides to disclosure. These include the risk of facing stigma, discrimination, or biased perceptions that may impact career progression and job satisfaction. Concerns about privacy and how personal information might be used or shared are also valid considerations. “The decision to disclose is highly personal and should be weighed carefully, considering the specific workplace culture and the support systems available,” McGuane said.

“In my role, I have been fortunate to work with a range of inclusive companies. I recently witnessed the implementation of a well-being committee in one workplace, following the disclosure of an ADHD diagnosis from one of their employees.

“Each member of the committee was trained in Mental Health First Aid and given the tools and skills through this qualification to support any members of the workforce who may be in need or struggling. This committee has since arranged multiple successful workshops and education sessions for their co-workers on mental health and neurodiversity leading to increased awareness, more open communication and increased utilisation of mental health support systems.”

Neurodivergent individuals often bring amazing and unique perspectives and strengths to their roles. Disclosure can empower both employers and employees to harness these strengths, some of which are invaluable in roles that require creativity or detailed analysis.

“Not only can disclosure lead to access to necessary accommodations and support, but it can also significantly enhance an employee’s ability to perform and thrive as [it] enhances connections with colleagues and managers,” McGuane said. When Miss M. disclosed her neurodivergent status to her headteacher, she was relieved at the positive reception. “My headteacher didn’t judge me so it felt wonderful, freeing actually,” she said. “He also already had experience with a former colleague who had ADHD, so he offered supportive strategies as well. “I feel so fortunate and grateful to say I work with extremely empathetic, supportive and approachable colleagues who see my strengths and support me as an individual.” Since Miss M.’s disclosure, several other teachers have come forward to disclose their mental health status as well. “I’ve spent so long feeling guilty that I could be a burden on others, but I have strong relationships in the workplace and disclosing [my diagnosis] has definitely helped rather than hindered my experience at the school.” When asked if she would encourage others to disclose their mental health status at work, Miss M. cautions a rational approach. She recognises that while the laws are in place to protect people, she has experienced the rather harsh realities that still exist. “The environment you are in matters. If you find your workplace doesn’t support you, then it could mean that it’s the wrong environment for you,” she explained. “This is how I felt at my last school where success was about fitting into a box. And because I didn’t – couldn’t – fit into that box, instead of seeking to connect and to support and understand me, I was just deemed a failure. So it wasn’t the safest place for me to disclose my ADHD. “We all have strengths and things we need to work on. Being self-aware and seeking support is a strength. And employers need to step up and recognise their role in supporting neurodivergent staff.”

wknd@khaleejtimes.com