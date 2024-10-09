Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 6, 1446 | DXB °C

World Biohack Summit 2024: Revolutionising human performance optimisation

It's set to take place on October 18 and 19 at the JW Marriott in Dubai Marina

  • CT Desk
  • Updated: Wed 9 Oct 2024, 5:31 PM

Mark your calendars for October 18 and 19, as the World Biohack Summit 2024 takes over the JW Marriott in Dubai Marina. This year’s event promises to be even more exciting, following the resounding success of last year's gathering. If you’re interested in enhancing your health, wellness, and performance, this summit is a must-attend.

Focusing on the theme of Human Performance Optimisation, the summit will explore five key pillars: Longevity, Peak Performance, Age Reversal, Recovery, and Mental Health. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading experts and pioneers in biohacking, diving deep into the innovations that are shaping the future of human potential.


Prepare for immersive experience zones featuring state-of-the-art biohacking equipment, hands-on workshops, and the chance to test the latest tools and techniques in this burgeoning field. With keynote speeches and panel discussions led by wellness and performance optimisation leaders, every session will provide actionable insights to transform your daily life.

Dr Sajeev Nair, a renowned transformation strategist and founder of Vieroots, will curate the event. So, don't forget to secure your spot at this groundbreaking event by visiting Platinumlist.net or worldbiohacksummit.com.


