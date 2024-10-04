'Work smarter, not harder': British expat Hollie Briant on making money

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:17 AM

Now celebrating 11 years in Dubai, Hollie Briant made the emirate her home just four days after graduating. After almost 10 years of working in beauty, she has now set up her own bridal boutique, Dazed & Engaged, a years-long entrepreneurial dream of the British expat which has seen the 32-year-old invest her life savings into the endeavour.

If you had to use one word to describe money what would it be?

Security. Life isn’t all about money, but it does give you a sense of security.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, I’m sorry I didn’t appreciate you much sooner. Growing up, I was taught to respect and never forget your value. Looking back at my 20s, when I was starting my career, I wish I had saved more and been more mindful of my spending. Now that I’m older and have worked hard, I truly think about my purchases and focus on saving for my future plans. Thank you for the lessons you've taught me along the way.

How do you think your relationship with money was formed?

How I was raised. From my first job, I had to pay rent (housekeeping), which taught me that I have to work to live and that nothing is free. After paying housekeeping, I didn’t have much money left to spend with friends. This experience taught me that the more I worked, the more money I had to enjoy life and gain freedom. That’s when I discovered that I enjoy working.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

From my mother, I learned some important lessons about money management. On the positive side, she always emphasised the importance of saving for the future, instilling in me the value of financial security and careful planning. However, one area where I think I could have benefited from a different approach is taking more risks with my money. My mother was quite conservative with finances, which sometimes made me hesitant to explore multiple streams of income or invest in opportunities that carried a bit more risk.

What do you think has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money?

This moment may seem unusual, but it remains vivid in my memory. When I was purchasing my first property and signed the contract, a perfect property popped up on my phone that I couldn’t afford at the time. It was a stark reminder of how I had previously spent money unwisely on frivolous things. This experience served as a powerful wake-up call about the importance of making smarter financial decisions. It taught me a valuable lesson: to prioritise saving and investing wisely, ensuring that I don’t miss out on future opportunities due to careless spending.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?