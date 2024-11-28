'Money is power,' says Indian expat in Dubai

Eti Bhasin

Eti Bhasin has become a name synonymous with Indian dining in the UAE. Executive Director at Majestic Hotels and Dhaba Lane Restaurants, the 28-year-old Indian expatriate has formed a deep connection to Dubai where she was born and raised.

If you had to use one word to describe money what would it be?

Money is power. One can use this power to set up a business, help those in need, or for any personal errands.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

Dear Money, please aid those blessed like ourselves with your resources to be of service to others.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

Money may not have been the most important form of motivation in my life. I am thrifty and savings are spent on activities that I deem truly worthwhile.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

My parents worked full-time jobs, which made us (my brother and me) realise that not everyone may be blessed with this power equally, and hence we should always be grateful and happy, and help those who are in need.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

My mother has always been content with whatever little savings she had accumulated. What I have learned from her is the exact opposite of what I’ve learned from my father who is a risk taker. All in all, be content with what you have, and utilise it strategically.

Who do you speak to about money matters and is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

My father is a certified chartered accountant and a majority of our business's final decision-making lies at his disposal. With his years of experience, I have always been comfortable asking him any financial decisions both professionally as well as personally.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

I was lucky to have studied a course on financial management during my bachelor's. However, in a practical scenario, it’s been my father who has trained me in the most important aspects, especially in optimising revenue streams, minimising expenses, and key financial ratios.

What has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money and what has it taught you since?

I have learned from my father’s experience; while he invests in multiple businesses, he does a thorough analysis before entering any business.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money?

The UAE as a country has been so flexible in the most recent times, for instance, when it comes to ownership of properties. Earlier, there was a need to have a local sponsor to perform any activity and now we can assume full ownership and control over businesses, which paves the way for many aspiring entrepreneurs like myself to build on their dream. Moreover, taxes are minimal and make prospects of doing business quite straightforward.

If you could give your child or your younger self one piece of advice about money now what would that be and why?

There is no shortcut to making money. You have to work tirelessly and be selfless in providing the same as each of our actions would feel worth it. Spend wisely as you may have to even save up for some difficult days ahead so be more aware.

What do you value spending money on?

New experiences like trying out a trendy place in town or traveling to a new city. Also, being a provider to those in dire need.