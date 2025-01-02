'Money is a great teacher': South African expat Zahirah Marty

South African expatriate Zahirah Marty is a travel show producer and presenter. At 36, she has already been in Dubai for 14 years and calls money a “teacher”.

If you had to write a letter to money, what would you say?

I’ve struggled with you for a long time. I’ve felt uncertainty, fear, and frustration because I didn’t know how to handle you well, nor did I always appreciate you. But today, I’m choosing to change our relationship. I recognise that you are a tool meant to help me create the life I want, and I want to welcome you into my life in a positive, abundant way. I commit to managing you wisely, respecting your presence, and making better decisions with you. I’m ready to learn how to save and grow with you. Together, we will build a life of abundance, security, and freedom. I’m ready for our next chapter.

How would you describe your relationship to money?

My relationship with money has been one of tension and uncertainty, with feelings of scarcity and perhaps a lack of control. I have viewed money as something elusive or difficult to manage, leading to stress around saving and spending. However, I am on a journey to shift this narrative.

How was this relationship formed?

I’ve always prioritised passion and living in the moment over long-term financial planning. As a dreamer, I focused on pursuing what excites me rather than thinking about money, which led to me not paying much attention to managing finances.

What good or bad lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

I didn’t come from a home of excess. My mother always provided us with the best she could and we never wanted. I did learn from observing her in my older years that planning for the future should have started much earlier, but it’s never too late to start being better at managing finances and planning ‘for a rainy day’.

Who do you speak to about money matters?

I am blessed with a wide network of friends and family that is really good at money matters. Do I listen? Well, not always.

Who has taught you the most about financial management?

My parents taught me a lot, not necessarily only the do’s but also the don’ts. As I get older and pay more attention to this area of my life I take more advice on board.

What has been the most profound experience you’ve had so far in relation to money, and what has it taught you since?

Having nothing in the bank. When I moved to Dubai I arrived with a cashed out pension fund, a few months of salary savings and two suitcases. I started a business with almost nothing and that has cycled for a few years. I was always opposed to seeking investment (I hated the idea of owing people money) so all the business ventures I ran was a series of lessons on cash flow, budgeting and managing that stomach wrenching fear of meeting expenses. I’m grateful for the help I’ve had along the way, but that feeling never leaves you.

How do you think living in the UAE has changed your relationship with and perception of money or wealth?

Living in the UAE has reshaped my perception of money and wealth in both inspiring and challenging ways. On the positive side, this region fuels creativity and fosters a belief that anything is possible, making the gap between dreams and reality feel smaller. It’s a place where big ideas can flourish, and success seems within reach. On the other hand, the culture of excess can sometimes create a ‘keeping up with the Joneses’ mentality. However, over time, I’ve found my balance.

What do you value spending money on?