Women and money: Dubai-based restaurateur on why financial independence is a game changer

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:35 PM

Vidisha Bathwal, 39, is an artisanal gourmet caterer and founder of Paprika Dubai. The Indian expat, who’s been in Dubai for four years, began her career as a hedge fund analyst in London before her love of food led her to the creation of Paprika in Kolkata in 2011. She explains that money to her is a buyer of independence and security.

If you had to use one word to describe money, what would it be?

Affluence/abundance.

Can you describe your relationship with money?

My relationship with money is one of security and being financially independent. I want to hold on to money so that it doesn’t leave me. Since it’s so hard to get, there’s always a feeling that I should have plenty and even more than enough.

How do you think this relationship was formed?

This relationship started when I started my business, the main focus was earning money and supporting myself, even after being a married housewife. I believe everyone should have the financial independence to make their own decisions. This is how it began, and when you see the colour of money (green), you always want it to continue growing.

What lessons about money management did you learn from your mother?

I learned from my mother the importance of always saving and budgeting, especially when money is not coming in frequently. In the initial years of starting my company, Paprika, it wasn’t well-known, so we had to invest without having money coming in. It was crucial not to spend on unnecessary things and to save wisely for business purposes. However, a bad habit I have is impulsive spending, especially when shopping for cutlery.

Who do you speak to about money matters? Is it something you consider ‘taboo’?

I speak to my husband about money matters because we stay in Dubai, and when I need a second or third opinion on how I should invest my money and where I can invest my money. It is not taboo because I think it opens up our minds.

Who has taught you the most about money?

I’ve learned my financial management from my own experiences. When you burn your fingers once or twice, you learn not to repeat it.

What has been your most profound experience in relation to money?

If you are good with money, the money will keep coming to you, and your decisions are the ones that play a big role when you have money or you lose money. For instance, when I worked in London for a hedge fund, I saved up a lot of money. When I came back to India, I decided to start my own business, which made me feel a sense of satisfaction because I didn’t need to borrow money from anyone. This made my father very proud of me as I could start a business all on my own.