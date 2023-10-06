Will Killers of the Flower Moon blossom into the best film of 2023?

Director Martin Scorsese, from left, and Robert De Niro pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 20, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 4:02 PM

October arrives, and with it comes the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese film Killers of The Flower Moon (releasing on October 20), a cinematic event eagerly awaited by cinephiles far and wide. This ambitious historical drama is causing quite the buzz in Hollywood, with whispers of it being a strong contender for the coveted Best Picture award at the 2024 Oscars being heard, and why not, especially after receiving a standing ovation that lasted a remarkable nine minutes at the Cannes Festival in May this year.

So, what is the deal with Killers of the Flower Moon that has got everyone talking?

Apart from Scorsese's directorial prowess and his ability to create immersive cinematic experiences, it is the phenomenal casting that elevates the film to another level. With Martin Scorsese's two cinematic muses, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio sharing the screen for the first time, it is the proverbial clash of the titans. However, even in the presence of the legends, it is actress Lily Gladstone's poignant and powerful performance that leaves the lasting impression. Do not take this film lightly; it is not just the star power and historical significance that makes it spectacular. With a runtime of a whopping three hours and 26 minutes, you might want to bring a comfy pillow. Now, don't let the runtime scare you either. Just like Scorsese's legendary longer films with densely-woven plots, this one is packed with a gripping true crime narrative.

Killers of the Flower Moon unravels a chilling chapter in American history. Based on David Grann’s much-admired 2017 non-fiction book of the same title, it traces the real-life story of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage people across Oklahoma in the 1920s. The Osage Indians, one of the richest communities in the world, faced a series of inexplicable disappearances and deaths in the early 20th century. One after another, men and women from the Osage community were found brutally murdered, leading to a string of heinous crimes infamously known as the ‘Reign of Terror’. The community was enveloped in fear as their loved ones met with gruesome fates, often under highly suspicious circumstances. The culprits remained elusive. It was a criminal case that transformed the US justice system. The result was the formation of the FBI, then known as the Bureau of Investigation (BOI).

The film tells this story though three central characters: at the core of the story is Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a morally complex World War 1 veteran who finds himself entangled in the sinister schemes of his uncle, and William Hale (Robert De Niro), who is on a treacherous quest to exploit the immense wealth of the Osage nation. But what makes it intriguing is the fact that Ernest Burkhart is married to an Osage woman named Mollie (Lily Gladstone). It is a relationship of love, trust and ultimately, betrayal.

A film reviewer friend who had the privilege of attending the Cannes screening of this film shared a poignant observation with me. She mentioned that as the audience left the theatre, an unusual hush filled the air, and tears welled up in the eyes of many. A few even drew parallels between the emotional impact of this narrative and that of Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List in terms of not just narrating a dark chapter of American history but also conveying it with remarkable empathy. It is also great to see Scorcese going back to a genre that played a pivotal role in shaping his artistic journey: the Western.

Throughout his illustrious career, Martin Scorsese has distilled weighty themes into well-defined perspectives. Within the realm of mainstream cinema, his films often explore the dark underbelly of American society, exposing the greed, corruption, and violence that lurks beneath the surface.

With Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese returns to his roots as a chronicler of the American underbelly. This time, he delves into the haunting legacy of colonialism, projected through the fragile relationship between Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Burkhart, an Osage Indian woman. Gladstone is exceptional in conveying the tragedy of Mollie, who stands as a witness to the appalling atrocities inflicted upon her people by the American government.

Killers of the Flower Moon's three and a half hour runtime may seem daunting but the triumph of Oppenheimer has underscored Scorcese’s crucial point: mainstream audiences still crave intelligently crafted stories that are not about comic book franchises or spandex-clad saviours. I'll be there on the opening day for this one.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: