Why is Gen-Z not interested in investing in real estate?

The question of real estate is one that will come up often in future columns, but I wanted to take a moment to examine property ownership more generally in Dubai, through the lens of the ‘Gen-Z experience’ that this column aims to address.

All real estate is a bubble, and to my view the freedom of cash and home-base with parents is far more desirable than having the anchor of a house.

It’s one thing if you plan to stay in one place, build a life, and create a community while ideally living in your own property. However, I don’t know of any Gen-Z individuals who have earned all their money and are now investing in real estate. Everyone I know with the means to do so feels much more secure parking their money in something more reliable.

This might mean real estate, but only because land and good housing itself has greater intrinsic value with rising prices of goods and services. More often, it’s investments by way of a trusted family accountant or a fiduciary.

As a man who wants to keep business-finance speak out of his life, Gen-Z people in my view fall into two camps; homeownership is something to attain locked away behind financial as well as systemic barriers; or homeownership is just an anchor.

To the latter argument, an anchor isn’t a bad thing. To some it’s safe harbour, but if you exist as part of a community of people, a village within a much larger system, you may not need another anchor. Or it may just be another weight dragging you down. This ties into what I’ve been writing about in recent weeks regarding digital nomads.

But with the nomads come the homesteaders. Literally, where there is space to do so, folks are giving up unfulfilling computer science careers and returning to nature, either as foragers and hunters, farmers, or some combination of all three. Once you get out of the city (around the world, I checked) it’s easier and easier to start a new life away from the bustle of humanity.

They’re trailblazers to be sure, since the whole point of all of this was to move away from the daily grind of toil in the fields or walking some wilderness trail, just to feed your family. Yet when doing so offers the freedom to, at least in their mines, choose how they toil and get the chance to see the fruits of their labour, the appeal becomes much easier to understand.

What’s great is that the concept of a homestead doesn’t have to be a literal ‘homestead’. For the average Gen-Z, attaining property ownership is closely tied to the challenges of achieving financial freedom. While achieving this milestone often provides psychological freedom, it frequently comes at a cost, sacrificing emotional, physical, or social well-being. I know plenty of peers with significant savings but no friends or close family, and others who, despite having both money and community, have destroyed their bodies working well-paying but back-breaking jobs before even growing a single grey hair.