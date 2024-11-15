What is skinification? The secret to lush locks

There’s a new beauty buzzword in town, and it’s all about hair. Enter Skinification, the trend that’s putting your scalp in the spotlight and taking your hair health back to its roots—literally.

Experts are spilling the tea: your scalp is basically an extension of your face and deserves just as much love as your skin does. If your hair’s looking dull or feeling dry no matter how many serums you slather on, it might be time for a scalp detox. All that dry shampoo, styling product build-up, dirt, and excess oil is clogging up your scalp’s vibe.

Skinification’s scalp detox is the ultimate glow-up your hair needs—giving your crown a fresh start, boosting that hair health, and leaving you with the shiny, strong locks you’ve been dreaming of.

Good for skin, good for scalp

Active ingredients that are great for the skin like Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Peptide, among others contribute immensely to nourish and protect the scalp and hair follicles. While Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the scalp, Niacinamide retains the moisture and Peptides stimulate collagen production to support hair follicle health. So, the next time you see these beauty elixirs in the ingredients list of advanced haircare products, don’t forget to click on ‘add to cart’.

Hammam Zaith: the ancient beauty hack

Forget the latest TikTok trends—Arab women have been slaying the beauty game for centuries with time-honoured rituals that go way beyond just looking good. One of the ultimate haircare secrets is Hammam Zaith, a traditional hot oil treatment that’s all about giving your scalp some serious love.

Packed with powerhouse ingredients like argon, almonds, black seeds, and olives, this ancient ritual nourishes your scalp from the roots up. And that hot oil massage? It’s not just for relaxation—it’s the key to deeper, more effective absorption of all that scalp-loving goodness. Are you ready to level up your hair game the OG way?

Your scalp deserves the VIP treatment

It’s time to treat your scalp like you treat your skin—keep it clean and hydrated. Opt for gentle cleansers that tackle everything from hair fall to dandruff without stripping away your scalp’s natural oils.

PRO TIP: Shampoos packed with honey or apple cider vinegar are perfect for clearing buildup while keeping things balanced. But don’t overdo it with frequent washes—that’ll just dry your scalp out.

No matter your scalp type—oily, dry, or sensitive—keeping things gentle is key. Throw in a scalp scrub every now and then to slough away dead skin and buildup for that fresh, clean feeling.

And don’t forget the real MVPs: hair masks and creams with hydration-boosting ingredients. These beauties not only nourish your scalp but work magic on your hair follicles, too.

GCC women have been rocking hair masks forever (thank you, henna and coconut oil!), and now they’re back with a modern twist.

Dr Shruti Kakar

Dry scalp drama

Let’s get to the root of the problem (pun totally intended)— its dryness. If you are noticing breakouts near your hairline, you are right to blame the weather. With humidity levels going through the roof, your scalp and hair are battling heat, oil, and sweat build-up. The key to combatting their effects? Consistency is everything when it comes to scalp care.

Think of it like your fitness routine—you wouldn’t hit the gym just once a week and expect abs, right? Same goes for your scalp. The good news? A solid scalp care routine is no more complicated than your usual haircare plan. Gentle cleansing, a little exfoliation to clear the buildup, and some nourishment will keep your scalp in check.