What does it take to be an entrepreneur in Dubai?

Some things are just written in your genetic code. For Dubai-based Emirati Dr Fatheya Al Khaja, it was entrepreneurship.

“My mother was and is my driving force for everything I did. Prior to her getting married, she had her own home-based tailoring business catering to the needs of the ladies in her community. She has engraved entrepreneurship in me,” said Dr Fatheya, the Founder and Medical Director of Healthy Nation Medical Center.

Dr Fatheya’s first venture was a small cafeteria in her hometown, followed by an online trading business and then her own Pizza and Pasta shop in Mirdif.

“I established my current business, a dedicated mobile phlebotomy home care facility. My late father always wanted me to have my own clinic, and as a physician myself, he saw that I should have my own facility,” she said.

Born in the UAE, Dr Fatheya travelled to Ireland to study medicine at the Royal College Of Surgeons. She followed this up with a Master’s degree in Medical Genetics and immunology from Brunel University in the UK, before returning to the UAE.

Support system

Dr Fatheya is married to fellow Emirati Ali Darwish and they have four children together. It was with his help that she achieved another one of her dreams in 2020,

founding the Healthy Nation Medical Centre.

“Remembering my dad’s advice to have my own clinic, with the support of my husband I established [Healthy Nation Medical Centre] in 2020. It was an old dream that became reality,” said Dr Fatheya.

Fifty-one-year-old Ali, who works for the Dubai Electricity Water Authority, graduated from UAE University and did a postgraduate programme from Derby University, UK. He explains why they decided to launch the mobile phlebotomy, which is a service that provides blood collection and other related procedures at the convenience of the patient in their home or office.

“Instead of patients having to visit a clinic or hospital for blood draws, a trained phlebotomist travels to them. This service is particularly beneficial for individuals with mobility issues, busy schedules, or those who find it difficult or inconvenient to visit a medical facility. It aims to make the process of blood collection more comfortable and accessible,” said Ali.

The idea of the business came from observing people during blood collection. “I have seen them [patients] queuing [up] for this unpleasant experience. I saw them taking time off from work and school to have their blood collected for an upcoming appointment or surgery. I have seen parents struggle to bring their children for the collection. And I have seen children throwing tantrums and embarrassed-looking parents. I saw how difficult it was for the caregiver to bring the elderly or People of Determination for their collections.

“After seeing all this and more, I was determined to at least try to make their suffering less and the whole experience more pleasant by offering sample collection at the comfort of their home/offices at a date and time of their choosing,” said Dr Fatheya, who also works for Dubai Health Authority.

Healthy Nation Medical Centre has partnered with many prestigious diagnostic centres (laboratories as well as imaging centres) catering to clients’ needs and providing them the best affordable rates.