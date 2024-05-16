How the alternative practice of seed therapy promotes health and wellbeing

Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 5:51 PM

In today’s times of digital distraction and constant stimulation, stress and anxiety have become second nature. Little did we know that amidst the chaos lies a remedy as ancient as time itself, that can be harnessed to access the profound healing. And it comes from nature's humble beginnings: seeds.

Seeds are crops at their very first stage of life. Within the confines of a tiny seed lies the blueprint for entire forests, the promise of life's boundless potential encapsulated in a small dot. A notion that seems almost poetic, yet profoundly resonant when we consider the intricate power of nature. Now imagine channelling that power and that resilience, into the very essence of our being — our bodies, our minds, our spirits. This is the essence of Seed Therapy.

Based on Sujok, the Korean healing modality developed by Professor Park Jae Woo, Su translated to hand and Jok means foot. The very name signifies our hands/ palms and feet play a key role in this method. It is suggested that within the area of our palms and feet lies a map of active points corresponding to all organs and parts of our body. By placing certain seeds (yes, those humble seeds found in your kitchen jars) on specific areas of our palm, we stimulate these points producing a curative effect on the corresponding part of our body. People have been known to address chronic pain, illnesses and diseases like arthritis, bronchitis, asthma, backache, joints pain, migraine, hypertension, sinusitis, constipation, acidity, obesity and diabetes with these tiny powerhouses.

The process is as straightforward as it is profound: Identify the corresponding point on the hand or foot, select the appropriate seed based on its shape and properties, and secure it with tape or a bandage for a minimum of four hours or, for a more intensive treatment, leave it overnight. The seeds work their magic, infusing the body with their healing energy, while a gentle clockwise massage can further enhance its therapeutic effect.

Each seed carries its own unique properties and its own intrinsic wisdom waiting to be unlocked. From spherical black pepper seeds, renowned for their ability to alleviate hypertension, to kidney-shaped red beans, prized for their detoxifying properties, the possibilities are as diverse as nature itself. It's a testament to the profound intelligence encoded within the natural world, a reminder that the answers to our most pressing concerns often lie closer than we think.

Co-Founder, B&C Miracle Method and teacher of Seed Therapy, Charu Mathur shares a few useful remedies you can try at home:

Migraines: Placing two black peppercorn seeds just below the top of the thumb (imagining your thumb is a face, this is where the eyes would be placed on a head)— this will help relax the eyes after a long day spent staring at the computer.

Toothaches/ tooth infection: Apply clove and rock salt on the first fold/ line of the thumb

Diabetes: Apply wheat seeds at the base of the forefinger on left hand and at the base of palm.

Hypertension: Apply black peppercorn below the nail on your left thumb

Lower back pain: Apply peppercorn in a vertical line between the middle and fore fingers on the back of the left hand

Stomach ache: Apply a mix of cumin and coriander seeds at the base of the palm on your left hand. Throat related concerns: Place curcumin or rock salt on a cotton and tape neatly in the centre of thumb below the line where your thumb folds in. Kidney detox: Place kidney beans on the back of your hand to heal and detox the kidneys. Charu adds, “Put the appropriate seed on the relevant pain point and fix it with a piece of adhesive tape. When the pain points are more of a pain area, make a carpet of seeds and cover the whole area with it. Every one–two hours massage the seeds for one or two minutes, using pressure with the thumb. Seeds can be kept for about four hours or overnight. It is very important for the seeds to be placed exactly on the pain points. When you press them, you should feel pain. If they are not on the right spot, you won’t feel pain and there will be no healing effect.” “The adhesive tape should be of high quality and your hands should be dry. This is a guarantee that the tape will remain on your hand for a couple of hours allowing the seeds to do their work. Once removed, throw the seeds as well as the tape away and do not reuse,” she adds.

Thus, armed with nothing more than the seeds of life and the power of intention, we embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing. With each tiny seed, we reclaim a piece of our vitality, reconnecting with the ancient rhythms of nature that have sustained us since time immemorial.

In a world where complexity reigns supreme, Seed Therapy offers a welcome respite – a return to simplicity, to the timeless wisdom of our ancestors. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most profound solutions are found in the simplest of places – in the palm of our hand, or the sole of our foot. So why not take a step back, reconnect with the healing power of seeds, and embark on a journey of transformation unlike any other? After all, when it comes to healing, nature always knows the best.

