Collagen: The key to youthful, supple skin

Healthy lifestyle and right supplements are key to increase its production

By Alisha Moopen Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 7:19 PM

As we age, our skin becomes less supple and more prone to wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of ageing. One of the key factors in this process is a decline in collagen production. But what exactly is collagen, and how can we keep our skin looking youthful and healthy for longer?

Collagen is a protein that is found throughout the body, but is particularly abundant in the skin, bones, and connective tissues. It provides structural support and helps to keep our skin firm, smooth and hydrated. However, as we age, our bodies produce less collagen, which can lead to a loss of elasticity and the development of wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

So how can we keep our skin looking youthful and supple for longer?

One of the most effective ways is to support collagen production through a healthy diet and lifestyle. This includes consuming foods that are rich in collagen-building nutrients, such as vitamin C, zinc and copper. Some examples of foods that are particularly beneficial for collagen production include citrus fruits, berries, leafy greens, nuts and seeds. Similarly, chicken soup or bone broth can support collagen development.

In addition to a healthy diet, regular exercise and adequate sleep are also important for maintaining healthy collagen levels. Exercise helps to stimulate the production of collagen, while sleep allows the body to repair and regenerate collagen and other tissues.

Another option for supporting collagen production is to use collagen supplements. These supplements are typically derived from animal sources, such as cows or fish, and are available in a variety of forms, including powders, capsules and drinks. While there is some evidence to suggest that collagen supplements may help to improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, more research is needed to fully understand their potential benefits and risks.

In addition to supporting healthy skin, collagen may also help to promote healthy joints, reduce inflammation and improve digestive function. Some studies have even suggested that collagen supplements may help to support healthy bones and prevent age-related bone loss. However, collagen supplements are not a substitute for a healthy diet and lifestyle. While they may provide some benefits, they should be used in conjunction with other healthy habits in order to maximise their potential benefits.

To maintain healthy collagen production, there are also other steps that you can take to keep your skin looking youthful and supple for longer. One of the most important things to keep in mind is protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. This can be done by wearing protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts and hats, and using sunscreen with a high SPF.

Another way to support healthy skin is to maintain a consistent skincare routine. This may include using a gentle cleanser, moisturiser, and other skincare products that are designed to support healthy collagen production and protect the skin from environmental damage.

Collagen is a key component of healthy, youthful-looking skin. While our bodies naturally produce less collagen as we age, a healthy diet can support healthy collagen levels and promote healthy skin.

