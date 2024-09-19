We The Women in Dubai: Well-known entrepreneur and podcast host Tracy Harmoush joins the lineup of trailblazing speakers

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 3:05 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 3:06 PM

Arab women have well and truly come into their own. However, what is enabling them to articulate themselves are voices engaged in nuanced dissections of modern life and society. Tracy Harmoush is one of them. One of the most important voices in Arab social media, Harmoush's sharp insights on the challenges of modern life and human behaviour have often gone viral. A former investment banker, Tracy turned into a successful speaker and entrepreneur after a decade in finance.

In 2018, Tracy ventured into entrepreneurship and has since become one of the GCC's leading fitness entrepreneurs and an active investor. She founded Untraceable, a wellness and personal growth company with over 10,000 members, and is the Managing Partner of The Fifth Kind Productions and the Founding Partner & Chief Marketing Officer of Mama Booza, a Dubai home-grown traditional Arabic ice-cream brand. Tracy is also host of the What They Don’t Tell Us podcast.

The second edition of We The Women, that will take place on October 16 at The Address Skyview, will feature region's leading trailblazers and deep dive into their experiences of breaking the glass ceiling.

We the Women 2024 is supported by Novartis, Franklin Templeton and Stellaire Jewellery.