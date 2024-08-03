A phone is just the means to an end - the real problem is the content available
Jordan's crown prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa have now become proud parents to a baby girl. The Royal Hashemite Court announced that the Princess gave birth to a baby girl called Iman.
Taking to X, King Abdullah congratulated the couple. “Praise be to God who has blessed us with our first granddaughter, Iman, daughter of Al Hussein. Congratulations to Al Hussein and dear Rajwa on the birth of their daughter. We pray to Allah to help her grow up well and protect her for her parents. You’ve brightened our family, Grandpa.”
Watch the heartwarming video below:
Queen Rania, on the other hand, wrote, “Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have brightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect you for us. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment.”
The Crown Prince and Princess Rajwa got married last year in June at Zahran Palace in Amman amid much fanfare. Their wedding was attended by Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate, US First Lady Jill Biden, among others.
