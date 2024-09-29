Up to Dh,10,000 per night: UAE tourists splurge on ‘sportcations’

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Tourists in the UAE are really splurging on "sportcations," with some spending up to Dh10,000 a night to enjoy the country's top-notch sports facilities and exceptional experiences.

Travellers coming to the UAE often take advantage of the country's top-notch sports facilities and events, enjoying a seamless mix of leisure and fitness during their stay. Sportcation is a growing trend worldwide where travel is combined with sports activities. With options ranging from Dh370 to Dh10,000 per night, these packages cater to various budgets.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Vinayak Mahtani, CEO of bnbme Holiday Homes, said: “We cater to golf players who travel in groups and intend to play golf. Prices for sportcation packages vary widely, ranging from Dh370 per night to Dh10,000 per night, providing options for different budgets. The winter season is particularly popular for sportcations due to the favourable weather for playing golf in the UAE.”

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, added: "One of the top sportcation spots in the UAE is the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. It attracts motorsport fans from around the world. Golf is also a major draw, with events like the Dubai Desert Classic and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship showcasing the UAE's world-class courses.”

Pittie said the UAE's mix of sports events, luxury, and landscapes makes it a prime sportcation destination.

“Ras Al Khaimah has become increasingly popular, particularly during cooler months. Its Hajar Mountains offer great mountain biking and hiking. The emirate’s varied scenery, from ancient forts to beaches, enhances its appeal. Marjan Island’s corniche is ideal for running and cycling, and it hosts events like the Ras Al Khaimah Triathlon," he added.

According to EastmyTrip, the estimated costs for a sportcation can vary significantly.

Economy class flights typically range from Dh1,500 to Dh2,500 for a round trip. For accommodations, 3-star hotels charge around Dh200 to Dh400 per night, while 4-star hotels start at Dh250 and can go up to Dh450 per night. As for dining, meals at mid-range restaurants typically cost between Dh100 and Dh250 per day. For leisure activities, golfing is priced from Dh300 to Dh800 per round, and mountain biking ranges from Dh150 to Dh250 per day.

Spending premium on sportcations

Similary, UAE residents have increasingly embraced sportcations, often willing to spend up to 20 per cent more on these unique experiences. For instance, Abu Mohammed, a UAE resident for the past decade, shared his perspective on this trend, saying he never minds spending 10-20 per cent extra on his favourite sport when on vacations.

He initially planned to visit Qatar in 2021 but postponed his trip to coincide with the FIFA World Cup in 2022, aiming to combine his vacation with his passion for sports. “While accommodations were slightly pricier, I was determined to spend up to 20 per cent more to experience the World Cup live for the first time,” he shared.

Similarly, Adnan Chaudhry, a frequent traveller and fitness enthusiast, emphasised the importance of sports activities when choosing travel destinations. He explained to Khaleej Times, “Whenever I choose my next destination, I look for places with sports facilities like gyms, cycling tracks, or water sports. To ensure I can enjoy these activities, I allocate an additional 15 per cent of my budget. Staying fit during vacations is essential, and sportcations provide the perfect solution.”

In light of this growing interest, Matthew Vlemmiks, leisure manager at dnata Travel, shared his insights into the growing trend of sportcations. He noted, “We introduced a sports division in recent years to meet the rising demand for sports travel from the UAE. dnata Travel now offers packages that combine tickets to sporting events with flights, accommodations, and extras such as hospitality packages and stadium tours, among other benefits.”

He further elaborated on their offerings, highlighting popular upcoming events: “We have launched sports travel packages for fans, including the 6 Kings Slam in Riyadh, the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024, the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United, and the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025.

"Each package features three-night hotel stays, daily breakfasts, and event tickets, starting from Dh1,390 for the 6 Kings Slam, Dh2,150 for the Qatar Grand Prix, Dh1,999 for the Manchester derby, and Dh1,550 for the Bahrain Grand Prix. All packages include applicable taxes and service fees, making it easier for sports enthusiasts to enjoy their favourite events.”

Vlemmiks also observed that Formula 1, football, and cricket packages are particularly popular among sport package bookings. "Recent examples include offerings for the ICC Cricket and T20 World Cups in India and the Caribbean, as well as various Grand Prix and Premier League football packages throughout the year."

Lastly, he pointed out the increasing demand for sporting events in Saudi Arabia, stating, “With sport now part of Riyadh Season and the country hosting high-profile boxing and other events, Saudi Arabia continues to establish its position as a leading destination for sports, alongside other GCC countries like the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain.”

Top sportcation destinations

Rashida Zahid, VP of Operations at musafir.com, highlighted popular sportcation destinations for UAE residents throughout the year.

“In winter, favourites include Georgia, Baku, Montenegro, and Switzerland. For spring and early summer, destinations such as Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal are in demand, while summer travellers prefer Zanzibar, France, and Greece. Autumn sees interest in France, Spain, and South Korea,” she said.

She also added, “Emerging spots gaining popularity are Costa Rica, Nepal, Latvia, and Slovenia, with Albania being a top choice for hiking. Georgia, Slovenia, and Austria are also sought after for skiing.”