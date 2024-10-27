UAE woman launches campaign to include Arabic in café menus across country

Screengrab: Alia bint Sultan video

Alia bint Sultan, an Emirati photographer, has launched a campaign aimed at promoting the inclusion of Arabic menus in cafés across the UAE, coinciding with the celebration of International Day for Older Persons this month.

This initiative comes from concerns raised by elderly citizens who struggle to navigate menus primarily written in English. Many seniors find themselves depending on their children for translations, which hinders their independence when ordering something.

Recognising the importance of addressing this issue, Alia bint Sultan took the initiative to encourage cafés to better serve this vital segment of the community. “I wanted to challenge cafés to prepare Arabic menus, allowing seniors to enjoy their visits without barriers,” Alia shared with Khaleej Times. “This initiative is all about making our elders feel included and valued.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On her Instagram account, Alia featured a video in which a character named Maitha expressed her frustration: “When you go to the coffee shop, the menu is all in English, and we don’t know how to order. At the very least, they should include Arabic; there’s no objection to any other language, but Arabic is essential."

She added, “Our sheikh addresses us in Arabic." She also noted that the only thing they can order is cappuccino because "it's the only item we understand from the English menu".

Alia emphasised the desire of senior citizens to enjoy more than just cappuccinos, saying, “Let’s make them happy by adding Arabic to the menu. As Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, ‘I don't wait for anyone... I initiate. And others will follow me.’”

Positive response

The response to the campaign has been encouraging. Since its launch, around 16 cafés have enthusiastically added Arabic options to their menus. Alia mentioned that businesses from across the Gulf and other Arab nations have expressed interest in joining the movement, with some even offering to translate menus into Arabic at no cost.

Photo: Instagram/Alia bint Sultan

“Let’s be part of ‘Together We Make Change,’” Alia stated. “The Arabic language should serve as a means to embrace and include our elders who play an essential role in our society.” Among the supporters of this initiative is the owner of Bonsai Café in Kalba, who expressed excitement about the addition of Arabic into their menu. “We are thrilled to take this step. It reflects our responsibility towards our culture and identity,” they said. “Bonsai was created to be a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy the joy of coffee and fresh blooms.” Alia’s campaign not only sheds light on the social issues affecting seniors but also fosters community spirit and promotes inclusivity, proving that small changes can create a significant impact. ALSO READ: Meet the first UAE woman on mission to save lives while flying over mountains Dubai nursery to hire local mothers to help teach students Arabic UAE: Most fostered children are under 2; what to do if you find unidentified kid