UAE: How this Emirati woman made history as nation's first aerospace engineer

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 8:18 PM

Nine years since Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, announced the establishment of Emirati Women's Day in 2015, the annual celebration observed on August 28 honours the achievements and contributions of Emirati women across various fields. A testament to this spirit, the nation's growth has been closely tied to the evolution of women in the country, who have not only contributed to economic expansion from the frontlines but have also led the way in cultural development and progress across all sectors.

A commonality among all Emirati women paving the way for UAE’s new generation is not just resilience and courage but also an innate faith in their own capabilities and the leadership of the country to stand by them at every step of the way. This faith—coupled with consistency and persistence—is also what enabled Marwa Al Mamari to become the UAE’s first aerospace engineer.

“I joined aerospace engineering without realising I was the first Emirati to pursue it. That revelation came as a surprise during my graduation,” says Marwa, who recently got recognised at the Emirati Women Achievers 2024 organised by startAD, a global accelerator based at NYU Abu Dhabi that guides startups in launching, developing, and scaling their businesses.

“It was never my goal to become UAE’s first aerospace engineer. My primary focus was on my education and earning the acceptance of my family, culture, and community,” Marwa recalls the happy coincidence of her historic achievement.

From medicine to engineering

Growing up in a traditional Emirati family, the path for young women is often clearly defined, with academic excellence typically leading to careers in medicine or engineering. This expectation weighed heavily on Marwa, an A+ student from Dubai. “In a traditional Arabic family, if you are an A+ student, they expect a lot from you,” she adds.

Even though she initially embraced the idea of becoming a doctor, her high school years ignited a spark for exploration and challenge. “I was just full of medicine, let’s put it this way, and I wanted to explore a new field,” says Marwa. This yearning for something different led her to aerospace engineering, a field she knew little about at the time. “I always want to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone.”

Dare to dream

When she broke the news to her family, the initial reaction was one of uncertainty. “Of course, it was difficult for so many reasons, culture-wise,” she recounts. The challenges at the time were manifold: limited educational resources, a lack of female role models in the industry, and the societal norms that often place women in predefined roles.

“Eventually, I moved to aerospace engineering, with my family’s blessing and the support of our country’s leadership, especially Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Prof Dr Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University. They were true supporters of my journey from the beginning and remain so today,” says Marwa.

“When you have the support of your country, leadership, and family, along with all the necessary tools, why not challenge yourself? Step out of your comfort zone, dare to dream, and chase that dream. You don’t have to live the same dream forever—you can start a new one, work toward it, and achieve it,” she adds.

The key(s) to success

After completing her studies, she assumed a pivotal role at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) as a specialist in accident prevention and safety recommendations within the accident investigation sector. “I initiated the Unit of Accident Prevention, aligning it with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and international standards,” Marwa recounts. “Nothing is ever impossible; it just requires determination, persistence, and consistency. That’s what I always tell my kids: It’s not just about being smart; it’s about being consistent and persistent to achieve your goals.”

Throughout her journey, Marwa has encountered multiple rejections and hurdles. Yet, these experiences only fuelled her determination. “I was rejected several times, and there were many difficult moments. I even decided to take a 10-year break from my career to focus on my family,” she reflects, her two kids sitting beside her, looking up to her with pride. “Motherhood is something we need to embrace and acknowledge as a significant contribution to the community and future generations.”

Embracing motherhood

In a society where motherhood is often seen as a separate path from professional ambition, Marwa embraces both identities wholeheartedly. “Being a woman means embracing all your sides. It’s all part of what makes us who we are today. We’re resilient multitaskers and we can contribute so much to the community, country, and world with the right support.”

She encourages mothers seeking to balance family and career to continuously strive for embracing all the different facets of their personality. “There’s no perfect equation for balance—you just keep trying. That’s what I do. I can’t say, ‘Do this, and you’ll get that result’. There’s no such thing. Embrace your flaws and shine through them.”