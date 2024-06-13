UAE: Expat couple starts initiative in honour of son who died in car crash

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 8:42 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 3:40 PM

Indian expat couple Anand Kumar and Raji have come up with an initiative for student achievers at a university in the US, and a few weeks ago, they handed the first award under the programme. While it was something they had long prepared for, it was a bittersweet moment — after all, it was a project meant to honour the memory of their son who died in a car accident.

Aiming to keep their son's legacy alive, Anand and Raji established the 'Student Achievement Award' for Boston University — a prize given to the student with the highest GPA.

“It was given to a graduate and an undergraduate student with the highest GPA,” Raji explains, the slight quiver in her voice betraying a calm demeanour.

“We are planning to continue this every year in his honour,” says Anand. “This act of giving back gives us a sense of purpose."

Sharat Kumar Nambiar — the couple's only child born and raised in Dubai — lost his life in a car crash on December 25, 2019, while spending Christmas holidays with his family in the emirate.

Sharat was an international relations major at the Pardee School of Global Studies, also pursuing a minor in business at the Questrom School of Business. He had come down for winter vacation right before what would have been his final semester of undergraduate studies.

The ill-fated day

Sharat arrived in Dubai on December 24, where his mother and maternal grandmother eagerly awaited him. Anand was on a business trip in India, and the family planned to travel to Sabarimala (a spiritual place) in Kerala two days later, with Anand joining them there.

That night, Sharat went to a friend's place and later to a nearby food joint for a late-night snack.

Known as the safest driver among his friends, Sharat held both a UAE and an international licence. At 3am on Christmas morning, after dropping off one friend, Sharat was driving his friend and neighbour Rohit to his apartment. He lost control of the car, which crashed into a tree. Sharat was 21 and Rohit was 19; both died instantly.

Sharat

It is believed Sharat may have been jet-lagged and tired, having just returned to Dubai that day. “He and Rohit, along with the other boys, had been friends since childhood,” says Raji. “When he didn’t come home, we assumed he had stayed over at a friend’s house. Rohit’s parents thought the same. We were notified by the police in the morning, and both my mother and I were in shock.”

Anand rushed back to Dubai immediately and had to handle the police formalities. “We took him back to Kerala on the same flight we were supposed to take to Sabarimala,” he says.

A gifted child

Sharat was a student of Dubai's Choueifat School until Grade 7, before attending the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun in the Indian state of Indian state of Uttarakhand. He excelled academically, achieving top marks in the ICSE exams and earning his IB Diploma.

A natural leader, he led a 2015 fundraising campaign at The Doon School for a staff member’s son with Juvenile Diabetes, showcasing his empathy and organisational skills. He also mentored younger students through the Panchayat Ghar.

Sharat had a keen interest in politics and aimed to join the Indian Foreign Service and be a diplomat. He gained an opportunity to do an internship with Dr Shashi Tharoor, a prominent member of Indian Parliament. During this internship, he attended the Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament, witnessed live debates, and drafted letters to senior officials, including the Prime Minister. “Dr Tharoor praised his political acumen. He said his work on a research paper examining voting patterns in Kerala's bye-elections showcased his analytical skills and deep understanding of political dynamics,” says Anand.

An avid adventurer, he trekked across the Himalayas and participated in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

His volunteer work included supporting hospitals and serving food to the underprivileged with the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation. Sharat also contributed to environmental and social causes through the Uttarkashi relief service and Waste Warriors and attained the Silver Standard of the International Award for Young People.